ICICI Ventures invests Rs 1 bn in Go Colors

ICICI Ventures has invested Rs 1 billion in women’s legwear brand Go Colors.

This investment is ICICI Venture’s first retail apparel investment in the past decade.

Prashant Purker, Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Venture said, “Go Colors operates in a highly unorganised high growth market of women’s legwear with increasing consumer preference for organised retail and secular movement towards branded offerings in this evolving category. We believe that with good tailwinds and first mover advantage in this category, Go Colors is well positioned to scale up its business and capture the market growth.”

“With two respected partners — ICICI Venture and Sequoia India — we are poised to achieve our vision of becoming the brand of choice for women’s legwear in India. We are also aggressively implementing technology to enhance our customer experience and take the brand to its next level of growth,” said Gautam Saraogi, CEO at Go Fashion Pvt Ltd Sequioa Capital invested around Rs 600 million in the company back in 2014.

ICICI Venture is partnering with Go Colors to capture the huge market potential by ramping up the store expansion and build a successful women legwear brand, said the investment company.