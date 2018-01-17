British F&B brands to explore alliance avenues at India Food Forum 2018

UK’s top F&B brands would be participating in the 11th edition of India Food Forum 2018 to explore alliance avenues with prospective Indian partners offering opportunities to sign powerful deals across India.

These UK brands would take part in B2B meetings courtesy a partner delegation from Department for International Trade (DIT). The delegation includes representatives of most iconic and trusted brands as well as the latest food innovation and niche products, combined with excellent customer service and satisfaction.

The participants include Agriculture & Horticulture Development Board, Arbikie Distillery, Amber Glen Scotch Whisky, B Healthy Ltd, Croom Cuisine Ltd, Delamere Dairy, Devine Distillates Group, DT&G, English Cheesecake Co., Green Box Drinks Ltd, Green King Brewing & Brands, Iceland Foods Ltd, Society of Independent Brewers, St James Smokehouse Ltd, The English Whisky Co., The Hop Studio, Trading World Ltd, Provenance Brands like Cornish Sea Salt – Simply Cornish and the Great British Crisp Co.

Powered by Sri Sri Tattva, the 11th edition of India Food Forum offers an exciting opportunity to be face to face with Sri Sri Tattva as they are planning to open 1,000 new stores in India. The brand is also planning to launch their products in 30 new countries with a focus on Latin America, including Brazil and Argentina. The brand has a rich variety of products across multiple categories of Ayurveda Medicines, Supplements, Food Products, Personal Care Products, Home Care and Cleaning Products as well as Incense and Fragrances for home and personal use.

Additionally, this year the Forum is launching another addition to its prestigious platform – India’s 1st Food Startups and Innovation Convention and Awards that will be inaugurated by Pawan Agarwal, CEO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Atul Chaturvedi (Addl. Secretary (IPP), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GOI*) and B N Dixit, Director ((Legal Metrology), Dept. of Consumer Affairs, GOI).

This maiden initiative is aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs and food start-ups to showcase and/or talk about their products and innovations before a discerning audience and get valuable feedback from industry experts. At a time when start-ups are introducing innovations that the industry at large is not even aware of, the Food Start-ups Innovation Convention aims to bring path-breaking entrepreneurs to the platform to share their ideas, business models and help them find solutions to the challenges they face.

The Convention will feature informed discussions and debates about the challenges entrepreneurs face during their start-up journey, their innovation plans, investment and the roadmap for scaling up their business model in the future.

The 2018 chapter of the Forum promises to be an even bigger and grander affair for the industry. The Forum, this year, will host 200 Speakers, 140 Exhibitors, 500+ Brands, 10,000+ Visitors, 400+ International Visitors and 30 International Exhibitors. A bevy of international pavilions of various foreign trade bodies and countries, including USA, UAE among others, will also be represented in strength this year as well.

An impressive star-studded roster of speakers including Krish Iyer (President & CEO, Walmart India, India Food Forum 2018, Arvind Varchaswi (Trustee, Sri Sri Ayurveda Trust, and Group Advisor – International Affairs, AYUSH Advisory Group), Hari Menon (Founder & CEO, Bigbasket), Jamshed Daboo (MD, Trent Hypermarkets), Mohit Anand (MD – India & South Asia, Kellogg), Piruz Khambatta (CMD, Rasna), Saugata Gupta (MD & CEO, Marico) and A Mahendran (CMD & Co-Founder, Global Consumer Products) will be sharing insights at the Inaugural Session on “Building the overall pie of modern food retail through innovation, ideas & technology, how the Food industry will evolve in the next decade”.

Among the other speakers who will hold forth at the various panel discussions at the Forum this year are top honchos from Amazon, Patanjali, HUL, Abbott Nutrition, Godrej, Modern Foods, Dr. Oetker, Hypercity, Tata Chemicals, Emami Foods and Field Fresh Foods to name a few.