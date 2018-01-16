Gautam Gupta, CEO, Paradise Food Court

Gautam Gupta is currently the CEO of Paradise Food Court.

He is passionate about consumer businesses. His professional journey spanning over two decades has given him exposure to FMCG and retail industry.

Prior to this, Gupta was associated with brands like Samara Capital, Guardian Lifecare, ITC Limited, Reckitt Benckiser and Tata Motors.

At Samara Capital, he was responsible for consumer space on areas of strategy, operations and people to deliver financial returns for the investors.

He has done his PGDM in Marketing from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow and B.Tech in Manufacturing Science and Engg from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.