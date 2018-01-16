Tesor opens new store in Bengaluru

Tesor has recently opened a new home decor store at 27th Main HSR Layout spanning across 10,000 sq.ft.

The store showcases brass artefacts, home accents, crockery, soft furnishings, furniture, lighting and painting lines under one roof. The store allows to simplify the buying experience for its large and diverse customer base, serving buyers from the home and design, gift, hospitality and corporate gifting sector. Tesor is able to showcase wide range of home décor products together to meet the individual needs of its customers.

“The idea is not to sell an artefact but to share inspirational space where we artfully present home decorating experiences and experiments with spotlight on Indian and Global décor influences.,” says former IT employee Rajesh Kudlu, one of three home décor enthusiasts that set up the store leaving their cushy IT jobs.

But the more interesting part of the job, says Kundlu, is the interaction with customers, and being part of the home making process with end result of creating a home with a soul.

Running a home decor store is exciting, hands-on and helps the team to connect with people, Vinya, co-founder of Tesor says with enthusiasm. It’s a super creative process, she points out, and even though it’s practically a 24-hour job, the pros far outweigh the cons.

“The shop’s customers are largely young working professionals who either have bought their first home or renovating their house and Tesor helps them to live their dream. We are already hearing lot of positive reviews and encouraging feedback from our customers,” says Vinya.

“A pleasant shopping experience right from selecting item till final delivery. Two thumbs Up for timely home delivery. Available selection is amazing and thank you for ensuring all the fabulous collection under one roof,” says Supriya who is among the first set of Tesor customers.

Sourcing the right products becomes a critical part of the success story. A lot of effort and research goes behind sourcing the right set of products that would appeal to our target group, from length and breadth of the country working closely with the artisans.

“We spent almost 8 months travelling to remote parts of India identifying the right products produced by best artisans. It was an exciting learning experience in Rajasthan working with the local Blue pottery artisans,” says the Raghavendra, Co- founder and who is leading the sourcing function for Tesor.

We also conduct workshops at stores for design students, artists and interior designers, building the community as we progress. We also have a panel of in-house interior designers who help and guide customers to set up their dream home.

“We have already started receiving lots of queries from our customers on tips & tricks to make their home look beautiful, hence we have roped in some of the interior designers” says Vinya.

She further added, and if you’re not situated in Bengaluru but want to be a part of the Tesor family, team will be setting up to sell the beautiful curated artefacts online in the coming weeks.