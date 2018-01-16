WAFL enters India; to open first outlet in Delhi

The fastest growing Waffle chain – WAFL having 50 plus Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) outlets all over the world, is all set to enter India as it has announced its first flagship QSR opening in Delhi.

The first outlet will be followed by more outlets in Delhi, Bengaluru and Surat in first phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chawla, Executive Partner said, “Consumer is more health conscious now and caught up with the fast paced life, so through our QSR we want to serve deliciously healthy food, to help them maintain their health conscious need. We are positive that Indian market will like our products, we are eyeing pan India expansion.”

WAFL is set to open 80 outlets with franchisee module, pan-India in 2018. The WAFL outlets will be of 200-250 sq.ft., with a seating capacity of 8 to 16 seats. WAFL serves both sweet and savoury, veg and non-veg trendy food, which will be healthy and freshly baked.

WAFL food range will have large range of waffle products namely Hongkong WAFL, Belgian WAFL, WAFL Corn Dog, WAFL Sandwich, WAFL Pie and the unique J-Tube for soft serve. Along with thick shakes, tea and coffee will also be served.

The USP of WAFL is, corn based products. Company is eyeing the untapped Indian breakfast market as well as the conventional fast food market, by serving foodies trendy food at most reasonable prices.

Many products will enter the Indian soil for the first time Like J-Tube, WAFL Pie. J-Tube soft serve, will change the way of serving soft serve in cones. The J-Tube is made of corn, which makes the serve crispy.