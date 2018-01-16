Bengal signs MoU for more KFC, Pizza Hut outlets

The West Bengal government on Monday said its Food Processing Industries and Horticulture Department has signed an MoU with Devyani International Ltd for setting up more KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in the state.

“This is an expansion plan of Devyani International to open four-to-five KFC restaurants and two-to-three Pizza hut restaurants every year at various locations in the state for the next five years. The total investment by the group is Rs 100 crore,” a government statement said.

Devyani International Ltd, the Indian franchisee of Yum Restaurants India, represents the KFC, Pizza Hut chains in the country.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky in the US, Yum! Brands, Inc. is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains with 44,000 restaurants globally in 135 countries. It owns the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains.

Initially, the locations of Kolkata, Asansol, Durgapur and Siliguri have been chosen by the group to set up restaurants and about 1,400 direct and indirect employments are expected.

The state department will assist the unit for obtaining necessary permissions and licences, the release said.

The group has been sourcing raw materials from the state.

According to an official, the government is of the view that other raw produce, including vegetables, that the chain of restaurants may require may be sourced from within the state.