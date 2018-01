Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali goes online; ties up with e-commerce majors

Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurveda has entered into an agreement with e-commerce websites to give a big push to the online sale of its Swadeshi range of Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).

According to a ANI report: Patanjali Ayurveda’s products will now be available on online websites, including- PayTM Mall, Big Basket, Flipkart, Grofers, Amazon, netmeds, 1mg, Shopclues, and others.

Apart from this, Patanjali has also announced the launch of its e-commerce platform www.patanjaliayurved.net which according to the company helped it to make sales of more than Rs 10 crores in the month of December during the trial phase of the portal.

Ramdev said the online mechanism aims to provide convenient and efficient option along with the extension of the traditional retail market.

“Utmost care has been taken to ensure (the) Swadeshi movement and it has been ensured that Patanjali products reach into every home without compromising on policies and business ethics,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Managing Director and CEO of Patanjali Ayurveda Acharya Balkrishna said the new mechanism would help to reach people who prefer to use online platform for shopping more these days.

“It would reach those who do not have access to the point of purchase and they are looking for alternate mechanism to shop and can get Patanjali products at home, and provide most efficient and convenient digital shopping experience.”

Patanjali has created an ecosystem which helps to settle at least a million orders every day.