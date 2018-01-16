TCS to transform Marks & Spencer into digital first

Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it would transform British retail major Marks & Spencer (M&S) into a digital first business.

“We have expanded our technology partnership with M&S to enable the iconic retailer become a digital-first business,” it said in a statement here.

As part of its five-year plan to transfer its business, the retailer will make best use of the digital technology to deliver more commercial opportunities.

“TCS will drive agility, intelligence, innovation and efficiency to transform the retailer’s customer experience of the retailer and drive its growth,” the IT firm said in the statement, adding that it will also transition M&S into a technology operating model to meet changing business priorities.

“The partnership will bring TCS capabilities to M&S and unlock its potential to drive our digital-first transformation and accelerate growth of our business,” said Steve Rowe, Chief Executive, M&S.

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive, TCS said the partnership with M&S had helped to build a strong contextual knowledge of their business.

“We will help M&S adopt a digital-first mindset to win new customers and create growth. We look forward to work closely with the retailer as it embarks on transforming its business,” he said.