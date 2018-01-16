India Food Forum 2018 Kicks Off From Jan 17-19 At Bombay Exhibition Centre

The 11th Annual Mega Congregation of India Food Forum powered by Sri Sri Tattva, India’s most comprehensive platform for ideas and innovations in the food, FMCG and HoReCa sector –– will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai, from January 17-19.

11 years of India Food Forum:

India Food Forum has evolved over the last 11 years into India’s most robust and influential platform for the Food industry, with the ardent support of the industry. This summit presents a powerful trio – Food and Grocery Forum, Food Service Forum, and Food Retail Tech – to tie up the entire spectrum of food consumption and enablers that are shaping the growth of our industry. This year the forum will also see the launch of India’s 1st Food Startup Convention and Awards engaging food entrepreneurs, enablers, investors and food start up support organisations and professionals.

Theme and structure of India Food Forum 2018:

Supported by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and leading industry bodies, Trade Associations, Academic & Research Organisations and Food Industry Majors, India Food Forum 2018 – through an innovative format of Conference, Exhibition and Awards – has a powerful and cutting-edge agenda that will set the tenor for three days of continuous knowledge sharing and exchange of ideas among industry stalwarts. The theme of the Forum this year – Charting the growth map for food grocery, food service and food startup in this fast, tech-savvy, digitally connected, demanding consumer-driven era – is aimed at building the roadmap for food retail business to accurately read the underlying opportunities and predict future consumption paths that the Indian consumer will tread.

Chaired by Krish Iyer, President & CEO, Walmart India, India Food Forum 2018 will bring together key decision makers from every part of the food supply chain, apart from the country’s finest talent in food research, creation, distribution and retailing. Power-packed with interactive and focused panel discussions, workshops, exhibition, Master-classes, product launch pads, awards and an array of other highlights, the activities at the Forum this year will have a thoughtfully curated and designed five structured zones – Food & Grocery Forum India, India Food Service Forum, India Food Retail Tech, Food Start-ups Innovation Convention, and the Golden Spoon Awards for excellence in Food and Grocery, Foodservice and for demonstrating innovation in the Food Start-up category.

To keep the delegates connected with the next big innovations in food retailing, HoReCa and food technology, and to ensure that they are empowered with the products and insights to maximize the opportunities offered by India’s vast consumer universe, the forum will feature a line-up of powerful conferences and eminent industry experts as speakers.

Says Amitabh Taneja, Chief Convenor, India Food Forum, “For a sector that is very dynamic but also extremely challenging to be successful in, India Food Forum analyses and researches consumer and market trends and every year it puts together the most comprehensive and concise capsule of themes and directions that affect the market and the business. The main aim of this forum is to provide the right mix of knowledge and trade for exhibitors. It provides an opportunity for modern retail, progressive grocers, food service operators to identify new trends, discuss new ideas and witness the latest innovation.”

Join the most influential business platform for the food sector

Participants who have been attending the three-day annual mega congregation of India’s food industry aver there is no other place where they can talk directly with leading manufacturers and retailers, test drive products, ask about customizations, and speak with experts about their specific needs; all in one place at one time. With over 1,000 C Level executives from India and overseas, policy makers (ministers, bureaucrats and senior government officials) in attendance at the past editions of India Food Forum, the platform has come to be recognized as the most powerful knowledge platform for food retail industry and a perfect launch pad for the latest food concepts, brands and start-ups.

Last year, the Forum was attended by 10,000 visitors, 140 Exhibitors, 300 delegates, 600 international visitors, 100+ exhibitors and over 120 Speakers and 694 leading brands. The 2018 chapter of the Forum promises to be an even bigger and grander affair for the industry. The Forum, this year, will host 200 Speakers, 140 Exhibitors, 500+ Brands, 10,000+ Visitors, 400+ International Visitors and 30 International Exhibitors. A bevy of international pavilions of various foreign trade bodies and countries, including USA, UK, UAE among others, will also be represented in strength this year as well.

“India Food Forum is an apt platform for exchange of ideas, witnessing new trends, networking and business development,” says J. P. Meena, IAS, Additional Secretary, MOFPI, Govt. of India.

In the opinion of Damodar Mall, CEO, Grocery Retail, Reliance Retail, “India Food Forum is now the strongest interaction platform amongst supermarketwalas and their brand partners. I look forward to joining it every year to exchange strategy notes and points of view with industry leaders.”

From generating sales leads and launching new products, to brand building, maintaining customer relations and appointing new agents, India Food Forum will once again offer a wealth of business opportunities in India’s largest consumption category in addition to disseminating valuable industry knowledge.