SOVA, a luxury personal-care label that blends Ayurveda and science launches in India

SOVA, a luxury hair and skincare brand that has its foundation in ancient Ayurveda and beauty rituals launches in India this month.

Driven by honesty and backed by equal parts nature and science, SOVA brings together the mysteries of ancient India and modern research to offer a comprehensive range of shampoos, conditioners, oils, soaps and more that are nurturing and effective.

SOVA is the dynamic vision and endeavour of two young women who are passionate about beauty and are determined to create a homegrown Indian brand that focuses on Ayurveda and science. Vasavdatta (Vasu) Gandhi, a graduate from FIT, New York, and an entrepreneur backed by her family’s scientific knowledge and background in pharmaceuticals realized the nudging need for the right products to suit Indian needs.

“There was nothing existing in the Indian market that boasted a balance between natural and scientific elements. We at SOVA have seamlessly blended ancient Ayurveda with modern aesthetics to suit the hair & skincare needs of Indian women,” says Vasu Gandhi.

Vasu joined forces with Sneha Daftary, a third generation entrepreneur who owns and runs Vous, a reputed luxury hair salon in Mumbai, to bring the SOVA vision to life. Sneha has been privy to the woes and wants of women for the last fifteen years. This has given her direct insight into the desired sensorial and efficacy of each product at SOVA.

“Since I understand the unique needs and struggles of women in the existing scenario, I reflected on Vasu’s vision to offer the right hair & skincare alternatives which led us to create a range of uncompromising and trustworthy products,” says Sneha Daftary.

Brimming with a passion to deliver the best, they put their heads together and used their family’s background in pharmaceuticals to create a line of hair and skincare products. They turned to H.I. Gandhi, formerly of Lyka Labs, who has fifty years of pharmaceutical, healthcare and Ayurveda experience. Gandhi founded and runs Millennium Herbal Care – a company at the forefront of natural wellness and beauty. He became the backbone in bringing Vasu and Sneha’s vision to life. The three of them came together to blend the essence of Ayurveda with the fundamentals of modern day science to elevate the effectiveness of each SOVA product, bringing the wonders of nature to women every day.

Sova Product Portfolio entails: SOVA Jatamansi Root & Indian Rose Shampoo For Treated Hair, SOVA Draksh & Bitter Orange Flower Luxury Hair Oil For Thinning Hair, SOVA Kashmiri Walnut & Violet Flower Anti Frizz Hair Serum for all hair types, SOVA Yava & Rosemary Intense Repair Hair Mask for all hair types, SOVA Chamomile & Coorgi Narangi Body Wash For Normal to Dry Skin and SOVA Shea Butter & Kumari Body Lotion For Normal to Dry Skin.