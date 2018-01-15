Varun Kapur, Executive Director, K Hospitality Corp

Varun Kapur graduated ‘magna cum laude’ from New York University, Stern School of Business with Bachelors in Science – Finance and Accounting.

He has worked as an Investment Banker at the Bank of America’s Leveraged Finance Group, before returning to India to join his family’s expanding business.

He oversees K Hospitality Corp’s key interests in travel retail, as one of the largest travel retailers in the region, with operations across F&B, first class and business class lounges, and retail.

He was instrumental in partnering with Gate Gourmet to jointly build and operate the CIP Lounges for Airlines spread over 60,000 sq. feet at the New Integrated Terminal 2 at Mumbai.

He has been the driving force behind the creation of ‘The Irish House,’ a trendy chain of pubs, which opened its doors in 2011.