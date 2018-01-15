Voylla relaunches store in Mumbai; introduces men’s accessories range

Voylla, the fashion jewellery brand relaunched their store in Lokhandwala, Mumbai in a bold and new avatar. The new look of the store was unveiled by VJ and actor Rannvijay Singh, the brand ambassador of Dare by Voylla, the brand for men’s accessories.

In an endeavour to make Dare more accessible to consumers, Voylla has revamped the store to make space to accommodate the men’s range of accessories.

Voylla is looking to double its retail touchpoints to 500 and achieve break-even by the end of calendar year 2018.

Vishwas Shringi, Founder & CEO, Voylla said, “The response to Dare has been stupendous. And it is only apt that we dedicate more retail space to the line that caters to the growing segment of fashion conscious men. This is the reason we decided to give more room to our line of hand crafted fashion accessories for men at the Lokhandwala store. After all it is one of the trendiest shopping districts in Mumbai.”

Rannvijay Singh, Brand Ambassador for Dare by Voylla said, “When I dared to dream and make them a reality I had no idea that men’s grooming, and fashion would be such a big trend today. I am happy to be part of this brand which is a more than a label… it is a fashion movement.”

Men’s accessory as a category is picking up quick and the Mumbai store in Lokhandwala will allow customers to indulge in a shopping experience that will leave them spellbound. Dare by Voylla was introduced in 2016 online. Catering to the tremendous response received for men’s accessories, Voylla opened a ‘Dare by Voylla’ exclusive retail touch point in Cochin last year and plans to open more such stores in 2018.

Voylla started as an online retailer in 2012 and opened its first brick-and-mortar outlet in 2015. Currently the brand has a database of more than 35,000 SKUs. Voylla has 8,000 active designs at any given point and at any location or any store. Voylla retails through its website Voylla.com, app and via marketplaces like Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra and offline through its stores.