India’s retail inflation in December shoots up to 5.21 pc

Continuing rise in food and fuel prices pushed India’s annual retail inflation rate over the five per cent mark in December, official data showed on Friday.

According to the data furnished by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, December’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 5.21 per cent, from 4.88 per cent in November.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the CPI inflation last month was higher than the 3.41 per cent recorded in December 2016.

The Consumer food price index (CFPI) in December stood at 4.96 per cent compared to the 4.42 per cent of November 2017.