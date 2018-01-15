GJEPC elects Pramod Kumar Agarwal Chairman, Colin Shah Vice-Chairman

Pramod Kumar Agarwal has been elected as the Chairman and Colin Shah has been elected as the Vice Chairman of GJEPC for the period of 2018 to 2020.

Thanking the industry and GJPEC members for electing him, the new GJEPC Chairman, Pramod Kumar Agarwal said, “It is my proud privilege to be nominated and elected as Chairman of the very dynamic GJEPC. I am committed to bring in a favorable environment for the Indian gem and jewellery trade and business in the next 2 years tenure. My special emphasis would be on facilitating a definitive and stable taxation for Diamonds through Presumptive Taxation. Others would include reduction in GST Rates for cut and polished diamonds and withdrawal of GST on supply of Gold & Silver for export purposes. I would also work towards exploring New Resources for Rough Diamond and Coloured Gemstones while streamlining the existing supply. I strongly believe that Generic Diamond and Diamond Jewellery Promotion is a must for the Industry to attain growth. It would be my sincere effort to work closely with the industry and the Govt. to bring in reforms that would provide Indian G & J industry a competitive edge in the world market.”

“Currently, the industry is at a critical juncture, where it needs to be more organized and transparent in terms of doing business which would help it to achieve a more dynamic role in our economy. MSME sector of this industry has contributed immensely for the success of this industry, and it would be our responsibility to facilitate better infrastructure and affordable access to latest technology and enhance production in terms of quality and quantity at that level,” Pramod Agarwal added.

Vice Chairman Shri Colin Shah said, “First of all I would like to thank our industry members for giving me this opportunity to serve you. I believe that to achieve the next level of growth and to be competitive in the world market, the Indian gem and jewellery industry needs a complete transformation. For example, improved infrastructure by setting up Jewellery Parks across the country, modernize GJEPC education institutes by setting up Jewellery University. Also we should improve industry’s image with banks and the Govt. I will work towards bringing in policy reforms that are conducive for the trade and business”

Following Regional Chairman are elected unopposed, Western Region – Ashok Gajera, Gujarat Region – Dinesh Navadia, Rajasthan Region – Nirmal Kumar Bardia, Eastern Region – Prakash Chandra Pincha, Southern Region – Mahendra Kumar Tayal. Ashok Sheth was elected as the Regional Chairman for Delhi.