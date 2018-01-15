Foodservice trends to look forward to in 2018

2 2 Zorawar Kalra, Founder & Managing Director, Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd

The industry is moving forward by moving back! In my opinion in 2018, the industry will see the diners having a preference for classic dishes instead the more commercial one. In my restaurants, the classic dishes are re-invented with a twist. For instance, I see the humble ’Khichdi’ making a comeback adorned with various exotic vegetables. In our kitchens, we use more seasonal and locally produced vegetables. So, 2018 will definitely serve more vegetarian and healthier options.

Beyond just food trends, I think dessert parlours are slated to score big in 2018. They have already begun sprouting up everywhere. I foresee ice-cream parlours and waffle centres coming up in a big way the coming year. Keeping this in mind, I think that international dessert sections will come into play. For instance, dish-centric parlours, which serve a special ice cream with a special cone, could catch people’s fancy. I even see the entire menu revolving around such desserts. In my restaurants, we plan to introduce new flavours of ice creams and fresh fruit sorbets.

In 2017, there has also been a visible change in the palate of people across the globe. Increased exposure to different countries and cultures has resulted in adaptations and amalgamations. The biggest trend which is encouraging for restaurateurs and chefs is the growing need for innovation, which largely stems from the well-travelled and heeled diner’s hunger for experimentation, wanting something exquisite owing to their exposure as well as their willingness to spend, exploring newer experiences in the dining space. Some key trends which seem to be catching up and I expect will become big in the coming year are – Farm to Table, Tapas, Fresh produce, Molecular Gastronomy and Progressive cuisine.

The time in which the industry started booming, 14 -15 years ago. The international market is highly saturated but the Indian market fairly nascent, I think post 2002 – 03 we have seen an increase in the demand for eating out. In fact, it is now that Indians have made it a primary form of entertainment to eat out. The restaurant business in India is now 40x times larger than of Bollywood. It is an amazingly fast growing scale, the size is huge and it a huge opportunity as it is going to be a 70 billion dollar market by the end of this year. So, overall I think the prospects are huge of this industry in the coming years.