Tata Sampann expands product portfolio; launches ready-to-cook multi-grain khichdi mix

Tata Sampann has launched ready-to-cook multi-grain khichdi mix, which it will sell in 28 cities through e-commerce portal Amazon Star Bazaar outlets in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.

“Our approach is to bring to consumers, products that are at the intersection of modern science and traditional Indian wisdom. Khichdi is a perfect example of this wisdom and with the ready to cook Khichdi mix, we are delighted to bring a unique combination of convenience, taste and nutrition to our consumer’s plate,” Richa Arora, Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Product Business, Tata Chemicals said in a statement.

The khichdi mix has been formulated with food connoisseur and Tata Sampann’s brand ambassador Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and is inspired from the Guinness World Record winning khichdi made with the company’s products at World Food India in November 2017, the statement said.