Safal opens six retail outlets in Sambalpur district

Safal, the Fruit and Vegetable (F&V) initiative of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) subsidiary Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Limited (MDFVPL), has expanded its footprint in Odisha by launching six retail outlets in Sambalpur district.

According to PTI report: Brand Safal opened the six retail outlets in the western Odisha city offering fresh F&V range, Safal value added range, Dhara edible oils and Mother Dairy range of milk products. These outlets were inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti following success in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the new foray, Dilip Rath, Chairman of NDDB, said given its agro-climatic conditions, Odisha has immense potential in the F&V sector.

“However, over the last few years, the production of key crops is on a decline. With our entry into Sambalpur, we hope to cheer both the farmers and consumers by bringing them on a single platform,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

“Brand Safal through its entry into the region, will also embark upon on-ground agronomic intervention with farmers for key horticulture crops. These initiatives are aimed to encourage the farmers to enhance their cultivation and the production/yield by way of providing training and advising on good agriculture practices,” Rath further added.

Initially, locally grown fruits and vegetables such as guava, brinjal, cauliflower, cabbage, lobiya, green chillies, okra, cucumber and leafy vegetables will be directly sourced from FPO (Farmer Producer Organisation)/farmers supported by ORMAS (Odisha Rural Development And Marketing Society).

Going ahead, Safal will be also engaging farmers by way of agronomic interventions for key crops intended at enhancing production and promote Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the region that aims to streamline quality procurement.

Brand Safal is committed to offer safe, natural and fresh produce at competitive prices to its consumers through its network of outlets.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Khanna, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd, said Sambalpur region has various agriculture friendly facilities, a good consumer base and farmers who are already engaged in cultivation of paddy and vegetables.

Efforts in providing market linkage to the local growers and giving them remunerative price for their produce will give a fillip to the productivity and production of F&V in the region, he said.

Safal entered Odisha in July 2017 with the launch of its retail operations in Bhubaneswar and today has a strength of nine outlets in the city.