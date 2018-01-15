KVIC sets up ‘Khadi Korner’ at Globus

Khadi and Village Industries Commission signed a MOU with Globus for setting up of a ‘Khadi Korner’ in The Globus chain of stores.

Briefing on this tie up with Globus Chain of stores, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman KVIC said, “This is a good platform where customers will get khadi without travelling much of a distance.”

He also gave figures of this year’s excellent highest sales growth of Rs. 55,8,77.97 crore.

This kind of tie up has triple benefit in the form of sales, generating employment and more over benefit to the artisans in the form of increasing their wages, he added.

He also announced about another experiment of Khadi Mitra where housewives can sell khadi with very less capital investment initially.

Amit Kumar, CEO Globus Stores Private Ltd. said, “Fruits of a good collaboration are always sweet and Globus store has more of generation Z buyers who will get exposure to unique khadi apparels of different flavours along with other village industry products like essential oil, soaps in their store. The 1st store opened at New Delhi has marked very encouraging sales of Rs 1,800 per sq. feet which has proved as best so far.”

Globus, having its presence in 35 locations in 22 cities in India, has initially introduced KVIC products at Noida and Chennai store. The brand shall later on increase the number of outlets in phased manner through various Globus Sales Outlets. This may be followed by khadi Korner at Varansi and Ahmdabad.