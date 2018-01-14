15 brands redefining kidswear in India

The kidswear segment is one of the fastest growing segments in the Indian apparel market. The market was worth Rs 59,520 crore in 2015 and accounted for 20 per cent of the total apparel market of the country. It is expected that kidswear will significantly surpass the growth of men’s wear and women’s wear by growing at a CAGR of 10.8 per cent to reach Rs 1,65,120 crore in 2025.
Today’s well informed kids, due to increased penetration of media, have become very demanding. They have increasinglystarted contributing in purchase decisions. Expenditure on kids clothing is not restricted only to religious festivals or occasions such as birthdays, etc., but has become more frequent. With growing disposable income, exposure to global fashion trends and entrance of foreign brands in the country – the huge middle class of the country has started spending more for their children. This also shows the changing consumer behaviour, with a growing inclination towards branded wear, which in turn, is catalysing the growth of retail in the kidswear category.
So, it is quite evident that the kidswear segment has attracted retailers’ attention in recent times. However, the key challenge is to understand how to tap this lucrative segment. Despite the recent growth in branded retail, majority of Indian parents prefer to buy children’s wear from local shops or street side shops. These international and domestic players are struggling to reach these hyper-local points of sales. Also, existing private labels pose a major threat to the organised retailers as these private labels offer wide spectrum of economical options for different customers.
In order to capture this market, the apparel retailers need to focus on factors such as pricing, quality, supply chain, customisation, etc. Also the retailers have to develop basic and low cost product range to cater the huge rural Indian market in this segment.
A well planned approach is required to understand the nuances of the Indian kidswear market. A right business model backed by a strong supply chain will ensure brands capitalising on the growth of the kidswear market segment.
11 612 League
612 League is a leading kids wear brand focusing on providing quality oriented products for the age groups of 6 months to 12 years. The brand offers a complete range of trendy, high quality, affordable and comfortable apparel for boys and girls in knits and woven, for both summer and winter season.
Product Portfolio: The brand’s current product category is majorly divided into infant, boys and girls. Ripped jeans, track pants and layered shirts have done exceedingly well for boys. Scottish skirts, leggings and shirt dresses are a favourite with pre-teen girls.
Top Innovations: 612 League constantly strives hard to innovate something new for its consumers. Currently, the brand is successfully running the 612 Wonder Store, which is a unique virtual reality shopping platform. It also has invested in digital real estate pioneering with three differentiated features – 612 Genie, 612 Mommy Moments and 612 Icon.
Theme & Core Elements of Spring-Summer’17 Collection: 612 League’s Spring-Summer’17 collection brings together the colours of the season in a slew of vibrant avatars. The trends are incorporated in every creation and playfully intermixed with a colour palettes that reflect outdoor and leisure spaces of summers.
Target Audience: For its infant range, the brand targets parents belonging to middle and upper-middle income households, where as for pre-teen kids its major target audience are the mothers as well as children who are fashion conscious and love to wear smart yet comfy clothes.
Manufacturing Capacity: The brand has manufacturing capacity of 60,000 sq.ft. in Ludhiana where it produces 1.35 lakh garments per month. Its total investment to date has been around Rs 80 crore.
Design Capabilities: 612 League, makes it a point to bring together the best of talents from across the nation to design the trendiest clothing range for its customers, so that styles have a pan-India flavour. Similarly the brand also observes global, social media trends and international market patterns; and customises them according to suit Indian sensibilities. Its average cycle is of about 6 months for converting products from concept stage till time they reach the stores.
Marketing Strategy: Being a kidswear brand, 612 League looks for marketing strategies that are both innovative and interactive for the kids. Adapting to the evolving shopping patterns in India, where even kids are more fashionably aware than one would imagine, the brand tries to connect with the sensibilities of little fashionistas as much as it tries to appeal to their parents. Going further, the brand will add nightwear, inner wear, accessories and shoes by 2018. This would make it an umbrella brand for children in the age group of 6 months to 16 years.
Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: Adapting to the contemporary retail scenario the brand has bolstered its digital presence and today it is available on all leading e-commerce websites like Myntra, Amazon, Snapdeal, etc. Apart from this, it also focuses on expanding its digital reach by collaborating with online wallets like Paytm to make payments easier for the customers.
New Territory/ Region added: This year, 612 League opened exclusive stores in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Kurla and Bengaluru. It has also expanded its presence recently in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan through Reliance Trends, Central and Shoppers Stop stores.
New Territory/ Region Targeted for Next Few Years: The brand plans to expand its exclusive store presence in the West and South, in particular.
22 AppleEye
AppleEye offers trendy designs of international standards that the brand shells out at affordable prices. It is the largest manufacturer and retailer of kids apparel in India. AppleEye’s collection is aimed at new borns to early teens.
Top Innovations: AppleEye uses N9 Fabric, the name for silver knight technology, where the cloth is processed with silver which works as a shield for the clothes to prevent it from any bacteria or fungus contaminating the cloth. This in turn helps the cloth to be more fresh as no bacteria sediment forms. It also gets less dirty and remains odourless.
Target Audience: The brand targets upper-middle class and parents who understand fashion and comfort at the same time.
Manufacturing Capacity: AppleEye’s manufacturing units are located in Kolkata and Tirupur.
Design Capabilities: The brand’s designing head is trained in UK and Spain with technical tie ups from Italian and Turkish giants. The brand takes one week to develop designs and 50 days for a concept to hit the stores.
Marketing Strategy: AppleEye has introduced B2C along with B2B, social media advertisement with 29k plus likes on Facebook. It looks forward to expand in new areas like party wear, ethnic and matured club wear for kids.
Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: The brand is present on most leading e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon, etc.
New Territory/ Regions Targeted for Next Few Years: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Visakhapatnam and Guwahati.
33 Bambiola
Bambiola, emphasizes on providing beautifully designed, unique and intricately detailed apparel and accessories of premium quality for girls. The Bambiola Collection is colourful, chic and comfortable.
Product Portfolio: The brand’s product range includes dresses, occasion wear, skirts, bottoms, jumpsuits, tops and blouses, outer wear and accessories such as hats, bags, hairbands, scarves, baby hangers, gift items, etc. The brand’s top selling lines are girls dresses and party wear.
Top Innovations: Bambiola is constantly creating innovative prints by drawing inspiration from vintage templates like the European countryside and amalgamating it with modern silhouettes. The brand has a range of multi-purpose muslin sheets and is famed for its range of bamboo bathrobes that are inherently anti-bacterial and very soft for young kids.
Theme & Core Elements of Latest Spring-Summer’17 collection: There are four key themes in Bambiola’s Spring-Summer’17 collection. Vintage Tales — which reflects the innocence of childhood; The Modernist — which is an exciting imagery reflecting nautical stripes, botanical prints etc.; Portobello — a high summer theme bursting with colour and fun, and Occasion Wearinspired by the world of simple dreams in childhood.
Target Audience: Bambiola is an affordable luxury brand and it caters to young girls from new born to 8 years of age. The brand creates a unique sense of style for little girls.
Manufacturing Capacity: The brand’s manufacturing unit, known as Global Exchange RNS, measures 5,50,00 sq.ft. and is located in Gurgaon. It produces 1.5 million units annually.
Design Capabilities: Bambiola is designed in the fashion capital of London. The brand’s designers travel across the globe to draw inspiration from top Runaway and Trade Shows. Typically, the brand takes two months from concept to consumer. However, with the advantage of their own manufacturing unit, it is able to respond within 10 days.
Marketing Strategy: Bambiola takes pride in its high quality & design standards and relies purely on word of mouth as promotion. It also organises Pop Up events and Trunk Shows often. The brand looks forward to introduce new categories like sleepwear and also expand its organic range by adding luxurious baby products using soy and milk products.
Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: Bambiola has its own e-commerce sales portal www.bambiola.com. In the near future it will expand to market places like Amazon internationally.
New Territory/ Regions added: Bambiola has expanded to Bangalore and has a flagship store at DLF Mall of India, Noida. It is also available in Jaipur.
New Territory/ Regions Targeted for Next Few Years: Currently, the brand is scouting Mumbai as an immediate next. It is also planning to expand across India, especially in Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Indore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
Brand’s Presence in International Markets: Bambiola was launched in the USA, and is now available in approximately 30 boutique stores across America. It has presence in UK and is looking to expand into Canada, Bahrain, Singapore and Paris shortly.
44 Biba Girls
Biba, the leading ethnic wear brand symbolizes the strength and spirit of today’s women. The brand’s prime objective is to provide trendy and fashionable Indian attire at an affordable price.
Product Portfolio: Biba Girls is a dedicated range from Biba catering to young girls aged between 2 to 15 years. The range comprises of party gowns, dresses, lehengas, anarkalis, patiala sets, kurtas, palazzos and skirts. The core top selling lines are the lehenga sets and the suits.
Top Innovations: Biba Girls, the dedicated range from Biba initially used to cater to young girls aged between 2 to 12 years. After experiencing increase in demand, the brand has decided to cater to slightly older girls as well. Now the Biba Girls range caters to young girls aged between 2-15 years.
Theme & Core Elements of Latest Spring-Summer’17 collection: The Biba Girls’ latest Spring Summer ’17 collection exhibits a garden of floral prints in peppy colours blended with shimmery tones which move into the organic palette of colours and prints through the Gypsy and Vintage organic range. The collection is designed using fabrics such as chanderis, nets, gold dobbys, silks and brocades. The range comprises of lehengas, jackets, anarkalis, asymmetrical kutas, palazzos, jumpsuits, shorts, dresses and gowns.
Target Audience: The brand targets young girls aged between 2 to 15 years old and offers stylish and gorgeous outfits at affordable pricing. Since the range is priced affordably, parents across all social economic class can afford Biba products.
Design Capabilities: Biba has an extremely talented in-house team of designers who closely follow feedback from the customers and try to adopt them. The designers also do a lot of research on trends and fashion forecasts before they start designing for the next collection. The brand also takes customer feedback and constantly keeps evolving.
Marketing Strategy: Biba rigorously advertises about the brand and its new collections. It frequently does brand promotion across social media platforms and participate in kids’ fashion shows. The brand has been participating in the India Kids Fashion Week with
fabulous response each time. With the increasing demand for Biba Girls because of the great designs and price, the brand launched two stand alone Biba Girls stores at Mumbai and Bengaluru. The team is confident that the brand will continue to grow and one can expect many more Biba Girls outlets in the near future.
Retail Presence: Biba currently has 223 flagship stores in 103 cities, apart from presence in all the major retail chains in the country like Shopper’s Stop, Lifestyle, Pantaloons and Central. The brand has received favourable response in both metros and tier -II and -III cities alike.
Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: Biba has its own e-commerce site www. biba.in and is present on Jabong, Myntra, Abof, Amazon, Flipkart, etc.
Brand’s Presence in International Markets: Biba’s online delivery to few international markets has already begun.
55 Claesens
Claesens is a Dutch luxury brand that has specialised in innerwear since 1993. It manufactures premium innerwear and apparel for men, women and kids. The brand’s primary focus is on kids innerwear and funwear that it promotes in over 20 countries and across 1,500 retailers. Claesens is the first international kidswear brand in India to have brought focus to quality innerwear needs of the market, and has a presence in over 250 points-of-sale spread across 45 cities, through key retail partners such as Lifestyle, Central, More, Hypercity, and online partner channels like Amazon, Myntra, etc.
Top Innovations: Cut of the garment is the greatest craft for an innerwear brand. The brand has its own unique Claesens fits and styles lend to the way the garment shapes and hugs the body.
Theme & Core Elements of Latest Spring-Summer’17 Collection: The brand’s spring summer collection ’17 is fresh and evokes fun as they experimented with digital prints this time.
Target Audience: The brand targets boys and girls from 2 to 14 years, and parents who understand that innerwear is the most important garments for a child as it worn all day long. It serves the most crucial requirement for a child’s well-being.
Manufacturing Capacity: Claesens has its own exclusive manufacturing partner in India for the past 15 years and it produces a million garments annually.
Design Capabilities: The design team of the brand is based out of its head office in Haarlem, in the Netherlands where it focuses to gain knowledge about upcoming trends by attending design shows and forecasting events.
Marketing Strategy: Claesens’ promotional activities happen at the points-of-sale. The brand looks forward to expand its loungewear and funwear product range in its Claesens kids portfolio.
Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: The brand is available at Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, etc.
New Territory/ Region added: The brand added North and East regions this financial year.
New Territory/ Regions Targeted for Next Few Years: The brand’s prime focus for the coming year will be strengthening its online and modern trade distribution in South and West India.
Brand’s Presence in International Markets: Claesens is currently present in 20 countries. Europe is its biggest market followed by Australia and now India and China are the emerging markets.
66 Cucumber
Kolkata based kidswear brand Cucumber is a mother’s first choice of brand for their bundle of joy. The brand targets toddlers and kids of ages 2 to 8 years.
Theme & Core Elements of Latest Spring-Summer’17 Collection: The brand’s theme and core elements for the latest Spring- Summer’17 collection will be joyful prints, innovative designs and new colours.
Manufacturing Capacity: The brand’s manufacturing unit spans 1 lakh sq.ft., and is situated at the bank of river Hoogly and production capacity is 1 lakh pcs per month.
Design Capabilities: Cucumber has well trained designers who are following the trends from the world and make the best collection according to the latest concepts, colors and designs. The brand’s average fashion cycle in terms of converting products from concept till time they reach the stores is 90-120 days.
Marketing Strategy: The brand has an online interacting forum with Mothers. According to the brand the designer kids wear market is growing with a speed of 12 to 15 percent on an average and the factors propelling the growth are basically upcoming fashion trends. Cucumber plans to expand the newly launched Cucumber Club range for 2 to 5 years of age.
Brand’s Presence in International Markets: Middle East, Sri Lanka and African countries
New Territory/ Region Targeted for Next Few Years: European countries
77 Eteenz
Eteenz is a value for money brand for kids aged between 0 to 14 years. The brand is one of the pioneers and a major players in the licensing business. It is present in all channels of sales.
Product Portfolio: Eteenz offers apparels, footwear and accessories for kids. Its top selling range comprises t-shirts, track pants and coordinates for both boys and girls.
Top Innovations: Eteenz is one of the first brands in kidswear to launch character merchandise in the value segment. It has been the leader in this segment for the past one decade.
Theme & Core Elements of Latest Spring-Summer’17 Collection: Digital prints on garments either through HD printing technology or other machines.
Target Audience: Eteenz is a value for money brand that targets all sections of society. While the price points attract the economically weaker section, the quality lures in the affluent class.
Manufacturing Capacity: The brand’s manufacturing unit is located at Howrah and produces 30,000 pieces in a day and approximately 10 million pieces in a year.
Design Capabilities: Eteenz has an in-house designing team comprising seven creative designers who design based on international trends and fashion forecasting sites. The brand takes approximately three-months to convert products from concept till the time they reach the stores.
Marketing Strategy: The brand is present across all the major channels of sale such as distributorship, large format retailers, multi-brand stores, exclusive outlets, private labels, e-commerce, export businesses.
Future Plans: Eteenz does a lot of B2B and B2C advertisements. It continuously adds product categories to is range. It plans to launch an infant wear and a sportswear brand soon.
Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: Close to 30 percent of the business comes from online sales. The brand is present in almost all the online market places like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Firstcry, Hopscotch, Paytm, Homeshop18, etc. It has forged a strong partnership with Amazon, where it has listed about 3,500 products..
Brand’s Presence in International Markets: The brand recently entered the markets of the middle East, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.
Mustang Socks & Accessories aspires to consistently understand the current consumer trends and tastes to provide the best quality socks and accessories for all age groups.
Product Portfolio: The brand’s current product categories range from socks and accessories for all age groups. Mustang’s kids product line consists of briefs, vests, caps, mittens, handkerchiefs, and socks
Top Innovations: As a brand, Mustang strives for continuous innovating at all aspects of the production process. While its diabetic and trekker socks are a few of its stand-out innovations in the adult range, in the kids range, a key innovation has been its process of manufacturing caps and mittens.
Theme & Core Elements of Latest Spring-Summer’17 Collection: Mustang’s Spring-Summer 2017 collection is bright and beautiful and it will have innovative styles, novel design concepts, vibrant colours and shades with perfect cotton quality and latest technology.
Target Audience: The brand has been able to deliver innovative products for specific target audience needs such as booty socks for kids, etc.
Manufacturing Capacity: The company’s manufacturing unit is located at Palghar with a staff strength of more than 550 employees and its production capacity is more than a million pieces per month.
Design Capabilities: Mustang has an in-house team regularly working on new designs and concepts. The brand consistently uses consumer insights to define trends and align its product range to the same. From concept to store, it has an average cycle of 3 weeks to 2 months based on the concept.
Marketing Strategy: The brand’s marketing strategy consists of creating conversations around socks and accessories to change its perceptions from a commodity to a fashion statement. It uses public relations and social media to build brand awareness and preference for its product range. The brand’s future plans include a continued effort on developing and conceptualizing new designs and creating partnerships with designers for special edition socks collections. It also looks forward to expand its range of fashionable products.
Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: The brand’s products are available both on its own online store mustangsocks.com, and other leading e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Hopscotch, etc.
New Territory/ Regions Targeted for Next Few Years: The brand targets to expand throughout India.
Brand’s Presence in International Markets: Mustang is currently present in UAE, Lebanon, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and England and aims to expand its presence to the USA.
OKS Boys & OKS Mini are brands which have grown with the credentials of passion behind its successful journey. Started by Jayprakash Bhayani in 1989, rooting out of a group called Origin, it manufactured men’s wear. Later it was joined by Amit Bhyani who led the business expansion on a branded level. He started the product expansion with children’s tracksuits and lounge wear in 2003 under the brand name O’ Kids. In 2004, the company started manufacturing t-shirts under the brand name ‘OKS Tee Factory’; and in 2006, it began manufacturing shirts as ‘OKS Boys’. In 2007 the company started experimenting with shirts with just four fabrics. These fabrics were very innovative and the brand became a nickname for kid’s exclusive shirts.
Product Portfolio: OKS Boys produces a range of shirts and jackets for boys of 2-14 years. Offering a vaste range from retro checks to funky stripes to a range of solids and striking prints, the brand became synonymous for its identity cuddle with colours, authentic fashion, and passion for its work. OKS Mini offers a collection of shirts and jackets for infants starting from 3 months to 15 months.
Top Innovations: The brand was amongst the first ones to introduce hardcore fashion products in the market. Standing true to its image, it bench-marked the segment of fashion shirts not only with its styling but also with its price points.
Theme & Core Elements of Latest Spring-Summer’17 Collection: The brand’s play this time is focused on denims, digital prints and linen stories. Cotton, prints and checks also form a major part of their shirt collection. It has conceptualized its collection on nautical themes going back to the British era. Designs feature a lot of accessories like the badges, flags, flaps, etc., on the shirt.
Target Audience: Both the brands target customers who want to dress up their kids with passion and respect the price and the brand they are paying for.
Manufacturing Capacity: The company has its main unit in Gujarat which is of 21,000 sq.ft. Major production for the brand takes place in this unit. Other than this, the brand has 3 units in Mumbai and the company is planning to set up one more unit of 20,000 sq.ft. In Vasai. The total capacity of the units is 40,000 pieces per month.
Design Capabilities: OKS follows true international trends. The forecasting is done keeping in mind the Indian sensibilities and the preference of the market. The brand has specialized designers who have deep understanding of kidswear trends. The printing and embroidery set-up is totally in-house.
Marketing Strategy: The brand always showcases at the India Kids Fashion Week. Apart from this, the brand promotes its imagery through major B2B channels of publicity and also through e-commerce. OKS is planning to expand its product category by launching of bottom wear in all categories by 2019.
Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: The brand has its presence on Amazon, First Cry, Flipkart, Jabong, Snapdeal and all other major e-commerce portals.
New Territory/ Regions added: The Eastern part of India New Territory/ Regions Targeted for
Next Few Years: The company is looking forward to expand and search for distributors in Jharkhand and Orissa.
1010 Pepe Jeans
Pepe Jeans London launched its kids wear range in India in 2015. The brand is for the young at heart and it caters to the fashion forward, who wants stylish and trendy denims that fits well at an affordable price.
Product Portfolio: Pepe Jeans India manufactures a wide array of chic casual wear for men, women and kids. Jeans is the brand’s core product and is very popular and sells extremely well. Jeans come in a variety of fabrics, washes, fits and colours. The brand’s product portfolio also includes T-shirts, flat knits, sweaters, sweat shirts, jackets as well as woven merchandise. The accessories range consists of bags, wallets, caps, socks and footwear.
Top Innovations: Sustainability is the need of the hour. Pepe Jeans has introduced two new elements, True Fresh and True Blue in its denim line.
Theme & Core Elements of Latest Spring-Summer’17 Collection: The Pepe Jeans Spring-Summer’ 17 kids’ collection is underpinned by the idea of the journey as an experience through life. The collection consists of fun and fresh indigo and denim pieces. The core theme inspiration comes from an adventure. It’s about easy-to-wear garments, feeling free and liberated! It’s contemporary, streetwear-orientated and showcases a variety of washes.
Target Audience: The brand’s target audience are the fashion conscious kids and parents who are not afraid to loosen their purse strings for quality products in the latest trends. The Kids’ Collection caters to children from 4 to 12 years of age; as well as teens (14 to 16 years of age) and consists of classic casuals and fashion denims.
Design Capabilities: Pepe Jeans has its own in-house design team working with its global team. The brand keeps in mind buying patterns and street style and its supply chain cycle takes about 90 days.
Marketing Strategy: Pepe Jeans recently partnered with the Kala Ghoda arts festival 2017. The curation of workshops at the kids vertical has been done with an intention to encourage young curious minds with interesting activities. The brand launched kids wear in the year 2015, as an extension of casual wear offering. Through its association with Kala Ghoda this year, Pepe Jeans aims to share its cool and iconic DNA with a wider audience.
New Territory/ Region added: Chennai
New Territory/Region Targeted for Next Few Years: In 2017, Pepe Jeans is looking forward to launch in the following cities- Coimbatore, Saket and Bangalore.
1111 Ruff
Ruff manufactures a fashionable and trendy product line. The brand has always nurtured futuristic outlook by maintaining constant innovations like designers crew neck tees, Jamaicans, designer denims, cotton pants,designer shirts, etc.
Top Innovations: For the first time the brand has manufactured kids’ leather jackets in different colours and have received a very good response. Also printed t-shirts with different themes like bikes, etc., trendy blazers and fancy denim jackets have been
Ruff’s top innovations.
Theme & Core Elements of Latest Spring-Summer’17 Collection: For Spring-Summer’17 collection the brand has used knitted fabric, jogged denims and more of fabric oriented items for kids to play outdoors.
Target Audience: Ruff targets section A and A+ consumers and from the age group of 6 months to 16 years. The brand has constantly reinvented and contemporized itself successfully addressing the needs of the customers.
Design Capabilities: Ruff believes in providing high quality garments with latest international styles, eye catching patterns in innovative fabrics and trendy colors. The brand’s average cycle in terms of converting products from concept till the time they reach the stores is 90 days.
Marketing Strategy: Ruff promotes the brand through online contests, print advertisements, hoardings, events & promotions and various other platforms. The brand has major expansion plans both in India and overseas. It is planning to open more EBOs and spread its reach through more shop-in-shops and MBO’s.
Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: The brand is present in Myntra, Jabong and is in talks with Ajio.
New Territory/ Regions Targeted for Next Few Years: The brand is planning to penetrate into more international markets.
Brand’s Presence in International Markets: The Gulf countries and Africa.
1212 Toffyhouse
Toffyhouse believes in maintaining the highest quality standards in terms of fabric, stitching, designing, colour combinations, styling and most importantly, the quickest availability across retail counters.
Product Portfolio: The brand manufacture sets, rompers, dungarees, nightwear, receiving blankets, bibs, mittens and booties, and separates for both boys and girls. It also offers jumpsuits and dresses for girls.
Top Innovations: Every piece of Toffyhouse is produced after a lot of brainstorming. Therefore, although the brand considers its entire range to be highly innovative, its new range of digital prints on denim stands out.
Target Audience: Toffyhouse targets well-traveled, smart parents with exposure to international trends and ideas.
Design Capabilities: Forecasting comes naturally and effortlessly to the brand.
Market Strategy: Generally, Toffyhouse expands its range, by adding few categories every season. But now, due to increase in demand, the brand wants to double its production to cater to the existing range and add another 100 percent capacity to introduce a complete range for 3 to 6 year olds.
Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: Toffyhouse is present across all major online retailers.
Brand’s Presence in International Markets: The brand’s range is present in the UAE, Nigeria, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Mauritius, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
1313 Toonz
Toonz Retail India is a one-stop shop for all the needs of kids from 0-12 years of age. With skin safety and quality being the top priority, Toonz Retail provides the best in apparels and other kids’ merchandise. It boasts of two core brands Wowmom and Superyoung followed by the brand extension Superyoung Celebration. While Wowmom aims to provide fashion solutions for new born to 3 years, Superyoung is for kids aged from 3 to 12 years. The company has also introduced Super Young Celebration for the age group of 1-8 years. This brand includes party wear, fancy dresses, ethnic outfits and a casual range. Currently, Toonz has a PAN India presence with 106 stores. Internationally Toonz’ Brands are available in countries like Nepal, Mauritius, GCC, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea. The brand also a strong online presence with its own e-commerce portal www.toonz.in.
Product Portfolio: Toonz stores comprise exhaustive kid’s apparel collection, toys, strollers, walkers, car seats, baby care products, feeding accessories, nursery furniture, bedroom furniture, party wear, ethnic wear, casual wear, footwear and accessories. Toonz have associations with some of the world’s best brands across categories giving Indian mothers and their kids an exclusive, international and innovative choice. In terms of kids’ apparel collection, Toonz is very much in line with the latest fashion, through their own apparel brands Wowmom and Superyoung. Right from the colour texture to the comfort, feel and styling, Toonz’s apparel range feature the best of all. Wowmom includes everything from small booties, to cutie onsies, dresses, shorts, tracks and t-shirts. Superyoung comprises of denims and shorts, graphic t-shirts, shirts for boys and pretty dresses, skirts, shorts, crop tops, dungarees, jumpsuits, etc., for girls. The Super Young Celebration range includes ethnic party wear, western party dresses, kurtas and dhotis for boys and even 3 piece. suits.
Top Innovations: Keeping in sync with the latest trends the brand has designed beautiful Indian churidar anarkalis for girls and straight kurtas for boys in the ethnic range. It has also introduced glow in the dark range of t-shirts for kids. In the sports category the company has launched a new tennis ball which plays better and lasts longer.
Theme & Core Elements of Latest Spring-Summer’17 Collection: The brand’s collection is based upon three themes — Ocean Wonders, Spring Garden and Digital Wave.
Target Audience: Toonz aims to provide happy parenting solutions to all who want to provide the best to their kids. They target parents who are quality conscious while buying kidswear. The products are not too highly priced and ensure the latest in trend and best quality.
Manufacturing Capacity: Toonz works with a set of manufacturers who are certified by the company itself, for quality production and who manufacture as per designs and quality defined by them. The manufacturers are spread across the country for various product categories. They produce about 10 lakh pieces per year with a mix of 32 per cent bottom wear and 68 per cent top wear.
Design Capabilities: The company has an internal team of designers and researchers who work on the latest trends in terms of look, design, style, fabrics, and colour. Internal surveys for feedback on existing range helps to forecast for the next seasons. Apart from styling and comfort, key factors like fabric, quality of dye and accessories being used for kids are selectively calculated. The team works nearly eight months prior to a particular season launch. Seeing the latest digital revolution amongst kids, they have introduced a special collection of Digital Wave, a collection that encompasses t-shirts with themes of games, pixels and also new attractive night stripes.
Marketing Strategy: Toonz is looking at over all collection launch with a mix of ATL and BTL activities. Interesting window displays, few theme elements as giveaway are some of the core initiatives along with innovative customer engagement programs. Higher disposable income, with and the newly acquired quality consciousness are driving the major growth. The company also plans to venture into the sports category which includes equipment and apparels.
Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: The company markets its products through their own website Toonz.in and also through key online retailers like Jabong, etc.
New Territory/ Regions added: Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh.
New Territory/ Regions Targeted for Next Few Years: Toonz plans to penetrate the markets of South and East in the next 12 months
Brand’s Presence in International Markets: The brand’s products are available in KSA (Saudi Arabia), Fiji, P&G, Nepal and Mauritus.
1414 Vitamins
Vitamins is a lifestyle clothing brand, which caters to the fashion requirements of kids aged 1 to 16 years. The brand today stands strong and continues to add hues and elegance to the garment of those cute little kids!
Product Portfolio: The current product category of Vitamins Girls is knit tops, woven tops, frocks, jumpsuits, dungarees, pants, capris, shorts, jeggings, joggers, pack of two, socks, etc. and Vitamins Boys offers knit t-shirts, shirts, shorts, denims, joggers, pack of two, socks, etc.
Theme & Core Elements of Latest Spring-Summer’17 Collection: The brand’s core element for Spring-Summer’17 collection is triangle and beach theme which includes geometric figures with bright colours, embellished on the garments and also have beach themed prints on the apparel.
Target Audience: The brand’s target audience are kids aging from 4 to 16 years.
Manufacturing Capacity: The brand’s factory unit is of 5,000 sq.ft., located in Dadar West. The brand’s production capacity is 7.10 lakh pcs per year. The brand’s average cycle of converting products from concept till reaching the stores is 40 days.
Marketing Strategy: Vitamins promotes via social and print media.
Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: Vitamins is available on all major market place and the brand’s future plans are to expand more into online retail via different medium.
New Territory/Region Targeted for Next Few Years: The brand targets to expand in the southern area of the country.
Brand’s Presence in International Markets: Vitamins has its presence in the UAE, countries in Africa, etc.
1515 UFO
UFO which stands for Under Fourteen Only, caters to fashion casual wear for kids. UFO is a creative group venture by Creative Kids Wear (India) Pvt. Ltd., it has been able to penetrate the market to gain consumer confidence and aspires to clothe the children of India in the best casual fashion wear.
Product Portfolio: The brand offers shirts, tees, jeans, dresses, cargos, jackets, sweaters, non-denim bottoms, chinos, etc.
Top Innovation: UFO has tried its best to get creative and innovative in the kids wear segment. This time, the brand has tried a lot of innovative such as in fabric, colours and style. This summer season, the brand has tried to be innovative by using techincal textile in kids apparel like seamless wear, anti-spill, anti-odour, etc.
Theme & Core Elements of Latest Spring-Summer’17 Collection: The theme for the collection can be summarised as “the world is my play ground”. The collection showcase a very imaginative and magical designs that depicts that there are no rules to be followed. The collection displays unicorns princess, fishes flying, birds swimming, etc. The mood is to go wild and let the imgination of a child take shape in whatever it manifest itself into.
Target Audience: UFO targets kids in the age group of 2 to 14 years. The brand caters to those little champions who are fashion centric, stylish and modern.
Manufacturing Capacity: The brand has 22 factories across the country and a state-of-the-act manufacturing facility which is fully complaint to industry and factories act. It produces approximately 3 million pieces per annnum.
Marketing Strategy: UFO is planning to use a combination of marketing tools to promote itself through some innovative medium, which was never used by the company before.
Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: The brand retails through e-commerce websites like Myntra, Amazon, Jabong, Flipkart, Hopscotch and Snapdeal.
New Territory/ Region added: The brand has recently spread out to the markets of four new regions.
New Territory/ Regions Targeted for Next Few Years: The brand has plans to target top 100 towns of India in years to come.
Future Expansion Plans: UFO is planning to expand its presence through multi channel retail in order to cover different geographies of India.