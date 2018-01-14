15 brands redefining kidswear in India

13 13 Toonz

Toonz Retail India is a one-stop shop for all the needs of kids from 0-12 years of age. With skin safety and quality being the top priority, Toonz Retail provides the best in apparels and other kids’ merchandise. It boasts of two core brands Wowmom and Superyoung followed by the brand extension Superyoung Celebration. While Wowmom aims to provide fashion solutions for new born to 3 years, Superyoung is for kids aged from 3 to 12 years. The company has also introduced Super Young Celebration for the age group of 1-8 years. This brand includes party wear, fancy dresses, ethnic outfits and a casual range. Currently, Toonz has a PAN India presence with 106 stores. Internationally Toonz’ Brands are available in countries like Nepal, Mauritius, GCC, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea. The brand also a strong online presence with its own e-commerce portal www.toonz.in.

Product Portfolio: Toonz stores comprise exhaustive kid’s apparel collection, toys, strollers, walkers, car seats, baby care products, feeding accessories, nursery furniture, bedroom furniture, party wear, ethnic wear, casual wear, footwear and accessories. Toonz have associations with some of the world’s best brands across categories giving Indian mothers and their kids an exclusive, international and innovative choice. In terms of kids’ apparel collection, Toonz is very much in line with the latest fashion, through their own apparel brands Wowmom and Superyoung. Right from the colour texture to the comfort, feel and styling, Toonz’s apparel range feature the best of all. Wowmom includes everything from small booties, to cutie onsies, dresses, shorts, tracks and t-shirts. Superyoung comprises of denims and shorts, graphic t-shirts, shirts for boys and pretty dresses, skirts, shorts, crop tops, dungarees, jumpsuits, etc., for girls. The Super Young Celebration range includes ethnic party wear, western party dresses, kurtas and dhotis for boys and even 3 piece. suits.

Top Innovations: Keeping in sync with the latest trends the brand has designed beautiful Indian churidar anarkalis for girls and straight kurtas for boys in the ethnic range. It has also introduced glow in the dark range of t-shirts for kids. In the sports category the company has launched a new tennis ball which plays better and lasts longer.

Theme & Core Elements of Latest Spring-Summer’17 Collection: The brand’s collection is based upon three themes — Ocean Wonders, Spring Garden and Digital Wave.

Target Audience: Toonz aims to provide happy parenting solutions to all who want to provide the best to their kids. They target parents who are quality conscious while buying kidswear. The products are not too highly priced and ensure the latest in trend and best quality.

Manufacturing Capacity: Toonz works with a set of manufacturers who are certified by the company itself, for quality production and who manufacture as per designs and quality defined by them. The manufacturers are spread across the country for various product categories. They produce about 10 lakh pieces per year with a mix of 32 per cent bottom wear and 68 per cent top wear.

Design Capabilities: The company has an internal team of designers and researchers who work on the latest trends in terms of look, design, style, fabrics, and colour. Internal surveys for feedback on existing range helps to forecast for the next seasons. Apart from styling and comfort, key factors like fabric, quality of dye and accessories being used for kids are selectively calculated. The team works nearly eight months prior to a particular season launch. Seeing the latest digital revolution amongst kids, they have introduced a special collection of Digital Wave, a collection that encompasses t-shirts with themes of games, pixels and also new attractive night stripes.

Marketing Strategy: Toonz is looking at over all collection launch with a mix of ATL and BTL activities. Interesting window displays, few theme elements as giveaway are some of the core initiatives along with innovative customer engagement programs. Higher disposable income, with and the newly acquired quality consciousness are driving the major growth. The company also plans to venture into the sports category which includes equipment and apparels.

Brand’s Presence in Online Retail: The company markets its products through their own website Toonz.in and also through key online retailers like Jabong, etc.

New Territory/ Regions added: Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh.

New Territory/ Regions Targeted for Next Few Years: Toonz plans to penetrate the markets of South and East in the next 12 months

Brand’s Presence in International Markets: The brand’s products are available in KSA (Saudi Arabia), Fiji, P&G, Nepal and Mauritus.