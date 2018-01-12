Pepperfry Partners with Quikr to expand and grow the furniture exchange program

Pepperfry.com has announced its tie-up with Quikr – the leading classified digital platform, to bolster its Furniture Exchange program. Launched recently in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Mumbai, Pepperfry is extending the Furniture Exchange Program to consumers in Hyderabad and Pune.

The Furniture Exchange Program serves as a convenient alternative for consumers seeking avenues to replace their old furniture and avail a good value for it. Customers can exchange their old furniture within 48 hours of placing a request on Pepperfry.com.

The Furniture Exchange program provides customers with an opportunity to sell their old furniture to Quikr in exchange for Pepperfry gift cards. These gift cards are redeemable against purchases made on Pepperfry.com and can be clubbed with the other offers running on the website. Pepperfry customers stand to benefit from this service by receiving a fair value for their old furniture to refresh their interior spaces. This service is available on a wide range of furniture pieces like beds, sofas, dining sets, tables, storage and office chairs

In order to avail the service, Pepperfry customers can fill up an online form by clicking on the link Furniture Exchange program on Pepperfry.com and choose the option to sell on Quikr. The Quikr team will evaluate, offer fair market price and pick-up the furniture after sale.

Talking about the launch Hussaine Kesury, Vice President & Business Head – Furniture Category, Pepperfry said, “As a leader in furniture and home segment, Pepperfry is committed to providing hassle-free shopping experiences to our customers. The Furniture Exchange program is a key step in that direction. Having launched the program in September and its success so far, we are excited to partner with Quikr exclusively to service the additional cities of Pune and Hyderabad.”

He further added, “Given the interesting consumer mix of online savvy and start-up professionals in Hyderabad and Pune, these cities were an apparent choice for us to extend our Furniture Exchange program. Through the Furniture Exchange Program, we look forward to offering new and improved ways for consumers to shop for home and furniture products on Pepperfry and provide the best and fair value for their old furniture.”

Talking about the partnership, Sarath Chandra Gudlavalleti, VP Quikr Bazaar said, “Through Furniture Exchange Program we are able to provide one channel to consumers who want to buy or sell their furniture at the best price when they are looking to upgrade their lifestyle. On top of it, our pioneering doorstep service is able to close the transaction with hassle-free logistics across the country.”