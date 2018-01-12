BIBA launches ‘BIBA Ready-to-Stitch Collection’ exclusively on Amazon.in

BIBA, India’s leading ethnic apparel brand, has entered into a partnership with Amazon India for the exclusive launch of ‘BIBA Ready-to-Stitch collection’ on Amazon.in.

BIBA celebrates Indian ethnic fashion capturing the imagination of young girls and women in India. The selection from the brand is available on Amazon.in since 2014 and this latest inclusion is an extension of the brand’s existing selection on the marketplace. Through their presence on Amazon.in, the brand has become more accessible to millions of customers across the country.

BIBA ready-to-stitch line is a collection of handpicked fabrics from all over India which can be stitched as per one’s size and style. Crafted from fine silks, georgettes, premium chanderis and cotton and blended fabrics; this range is a perfect solution for casual wear, work wear and party-wear needs.

The collection is accentuated with intricate gottapatti work, embellishments, digital & block prints reflecting BIBA’s design aesthetics, which is just a ‘stitch away’ to be the perfect Indian outfit!

Commenting on the launch, Siddharth Bindra, MD, BIBA said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Amazon India with this exclusive launch. We feel Amazon India is a great platform to showcase our ready-to-stitch line and make it available to BIBA patrons, online. At BIBA, this is our constant endeavor to make the brand and its offerings more accessible and available to our customers, across platforms.”

Commenting on the launch, Arun Sirdeshmukh, Head, Amazon Fashion said, “We are glad to launch BIBA’s ‘Ready to Stitch’ collection exclusively on Amazon.in. BIBA is a household name in India, known for their premium quality and innovative designs. The range is also an addition to the growing ethnic wear selection available on Amazon Fashion. The launch of their new collection will allow our shoppers to engage with the brand further and also allow the brand to access new geographies following our wide outreach across the country.”