How often do you feel worried that your brick-and-mortar shop is becoming irrelevant? If your answer is – ‘often’, get ready to be surprised! Even today, approximately 96.5 percent of the retail sales happen at brick-and-mortar retail outlets. The real problem is lack of awareness about you as a brand; and the reason for this is quite obvious – everything they need, is right there in their pockets.

Ironically your biggest foe can now become your biggest friend, thanks to QOIE!

QOIE is a location based information platform, which helps one to shop smart by finding the shops one is looking for and giving them all the information about it with a click of a button in their smartphone. Your customers spend a sizeable amount of their time, glued to their smartphone. This will work to your advantage, because every time a customer searches for the category of products that you offer, your store will be presented to him. With all the relevant information presented to the customers like exact location, distance, brands offered, store timing, contact details, discounts being offered and reviews of other shoppers, they will easily be sure about which store they have to visit; and you will never miss a potential customer.

“We at QOIE, do not just broadcast offers and discounts but provide collected information about all types of sales, verification through machine level and Artificial Intelligence,” said Aditi Banka, Vice-President Operations at QOIE in her presentation titled ‘QOIE: Get New Shoppers Inside Your Store! Find Out How’, at the India Retail Forum 2017 held on September 19th – 20th in Mumbai.

Brand Journey: In 2015, Laranya Infoedge, QOIE’s parent company came into existence. Brand QOIE was an outcome of a boardroom idea after officials at Laranya Infoedge realised that a lot of retailers faced difficulties in getting hold of comprehensive lists of potential distributors and retailers.

QOIE the brand was coined in mid-2016 and by the end of that fiscal, it launched operations in nine cities, across 22 categories. With a focus on Eastern India, QOIE launched stores in Kolkata, Jamshedpur and Bhubaneswar.

“By the end of the next quarter of 2017, we plan to launch stores in five more cities in India’s eastern zone and by the end of this fiscal, our plan is to extend in 10 more cities in the North and Western zones of India,” said Banka.

Brand Achievements: 93 percent malls in eight East Indian cities are clients of QOIE. With 400+ national brands, 10,000+ retail outlets listed on QOIE, the platform is boon to shoppers and shopkeepers alike. The ultimate goal of QOIE is to be the most preferred retail search and discovery platform for the entire retail ecosystem – retailers, consumers, shopping malls, brands & companies that create these brands! Now, the store owners never have to worry about being discovered!

“We have 400+ plus brands on the national platform and we have over 1 million searches on brands and products and stores. So that is QOIE, search online, shop offline,” concluded Banka.