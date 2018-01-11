David Beckham to launch L’Oreal men’s grooming products

David Beckham will launch 21 men’s grooming products under the name House 99 on Feb 1 in the United Kingdom, exclusively at Harvey Nichols stores. male grooming products called House 99.

This new product line is inspired by David Beckham’s iconic style, combined with British barbershop culture and a certain expertise in crafting products for hair, body, beard and even tattoos.

Inspired by the various styles of David Beckham, the House 99 brand is a perfect meeting of British barbershop culture and the expertise of L’Oréal Luxe laboratories.

The products for beards, shaving, face, body, tattoos and hair will roll out to other retailers there and in 19 countries starting March 1.

House 99, according to Beckham gives a glimpse into what the brand is about. ‘House’ reflects Beckham’s goal to build an inclusive community of grooming aficionados, to share style tips and recommendations to evolve their look and style, while ’99’, refers to the year 1999, the year he married Victoria, his eldest son, Brooklyn was born, and he won three trophies with Manchester United.