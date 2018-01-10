Forum City Centre opens in Mysuru

The Prestige Group, one of India’s leading developers has added another state-of-the-art mall to their repertoire of malls under the immensely successful Forum brand, with the inauguration of Forum Centre City Mysuru on Monday.

Redefining the concept of shopping in Mysuru, Forum Centre City provides the perfect mix of international and popular domestic brands, making it the most prodigious shopping centre in the city.

Aptly known as the ‘Maharaja of Malls’, Forum Centre City will be Mysuru’s first full-fledged mall and one of the largest shopping destinations located in the heart of the city.

Commenting on the inaugural event, Irfan Razack, CMD, Prestige Group said, “This is our very first project in Mysuru. It was our dream to bring the Forum experience to Mysuru and redefine the concept of shopping in the city with a world-class mall. I hope that people will enjoy their leisure time in our development.”

The mall spans over 5.85 lakh sq. ft of built up area with a retail space of 3.16 lakh sq.ft spread across four levels, encompassing an ideal mix of international and popular brands in categories of fashion, accessories, footwear, home furnishing, cinema, family entertainment centre and food.

Lifestyle and PVR are the main anchors of the mall while Smaash, Westside, Reliance Trends, Max, Loyal World and Home Centre are the mini anchors. Besides vanilla stores like Forever New, The Body Shop, Hush Puppies, Metro, Mochi and Zimson, the mall is also home to a 500+ seater, fully air conditioned food court – Maddur and other culinary explorations, named after the famous Maddur Vada.

With 6 screens and over a 1,000 seating capacity, PVR Cinemas offers state-of-the-art luxury cinema experience in DOLBY ATMOS, for the movie buffs. Smaash, one of the most popular gaming and entertainment centers featuring arcade games, bowling, virtual reality, music and dining offers an immersive and innovative social experience for family, friends and children alike.

Launching in a city known for its glorious past and architectural majesty, the developers believed it was essential to ensure that the mall’s design reflects the same supremacy. A brilliant piece of workmanship, the mall’s architecture interprets the local and national culture in modern light, chiefly through 5 elements of design. While the Jali Work/ Triangular Trellis on the facade and ceilings, casting intricate patterns of light and shadow emphasises its sovereign antecedents, the Kolam Drawings (Rangoli) printed over floorscapes and glass balustrades mirror the rich traditions of the city. The tall Temple Tree Poles, an embodiment of the traditional kaleidoscopic silk prayer flags, enhance the verticality of space, creating vibrant contrast to the neutral theme of the mall while the Golden Kiosk and the Gold Imprints of silk, sandal and kolam on the walls, speak volumes of the grandeur of Mysuru.

A perfect amalgamation of art, history and culture, this mall also features renditions portraying the contrast between modern times and the enduring subtext of the royal era.

The food court that brings alive the culinary explorations of some of the best brands, is a pleasant reminiscence of Ramachandra Budhya’s legendary Maddur Vada.