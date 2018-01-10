Verka forays into New Delhi market

Verka is the flagship brand of the Punjab State Cooperative Federation of Milk Producers Unions Ltd. (MILKFED) and is one of the most loved dairy brands in north India.

The brand has become synonymous with purity and freshness in last six decades of its existence. After delivering the best quality products to the consumers at competitive price for so long in Punjab and neighboring states, the brand is all set to foray in New Delhi market.

Speaking on this D.P. Reddy, Chairman, Milkfed said, “Verka has been a market leader in Punjab for last 6 decades. We have identified New Delhi as an opportune market for our fresh milk and milk product offerings. We would be offering our best quality fresh products to consumers in North Delhi to start with.”

“In New Delhi, Verka will compete with other market players and targets selling 1 lakh litres of milk by the year-end,” he added.

Verka has a wide range of products including different variants of Pasteurized Packed milk, Ghee, Table Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Cheese, Tetra Pack Products, Sweetened Flavored Milk, Ice Cream, Fresh Products like Lassi, Paneer, Dahi, Kheer, and Indigenous Sweets.

The products are available in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir. The products will be available at Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Adarsh Nagar, Narela, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Nagar and Patel Nagar markets of New Delhi.

Verka would be marketing milk at competitive prices of Rs 52 per litre for full cream milk, Rs 42 per litre for toned milk.