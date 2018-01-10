bigbasket partners with Sodexo to simplify every day grocery shopping

bigbasket, India’s largest online supermarket, has entered into a partnership with Sodexo to simplify everyday grocery shopping for millions of Sodexo consumers. This move comes as a New Year gift to many bigbasketeers who can now use their Sodexo Meal Card to shop for fresh and packed foods, and non-alcoholic beverages on bigbasket.com.

This initiative continues to underscore bigbasket as the easiest way to shop for groceries, giving customers maximum choice when it comes to products they shop as well as the payment options to buy them.

Speaking about the partnership, Hari Menon, CEO of bigbasket said, “This is a critical partnership for bigbasket and a step further in ensuring customer satisfaction and delight. In their offline avatar, Sodexo coupons formed a substantial part of customer payments towards grocery purchases on bigbasket. With them going digital, it integrates even more seamlessly with the bigbasket online platform. This is a step forward in our endevour to make shopping convenient for our customers.”

Adding his thoughts, Stephane Michelin, CEO, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards said, “The partnership with bigbasket was a specific request from our consumers because they are short of time and also seek convenience for purchasing food. With this partnership, Sodexo will enable quick, hassle-free payments for the large base of 3 million daily consumers who can enjoy shopping on the go and be assured of secured transactions across web and app platforms of bigbasket.”

With a few hundred daily orders, bigbasket had a modest beginning. In six years, with the support of its customers, it has surpassed the 50,000 daily orders mark to become India’s largest online supermarket and 6th largest grocery retailer of India across online and offline formats. The company has recently crossed the 6 million customers mark.

bigbasket has also recently strengthened its B2B business by expanding to the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Caterers) segment and partnering with SnapBizz, a retail-technology firm, in an effort to transform India’s kirana stores into technology-enabled modern retail stores. bigbasket closed the previous fiscal year with Rs 1,410 crore in revenue and broke even in 2 key markets – Bengaluru and Hyderabad in its slotted delivery business.