Sunil Nair, VP IT & Business Solutions, Spar Hypermarket India

From apparel, electronics and home furnishings to hypermarkets and supermarkets, there isn’t a retail format Sunil Nair hasn’t explored.

Nair has gained a global perspective on the evolution of retail from brick-and-mortar to today’s Omnichannel approach.

Besides keen insight, he has a flair for innovation in everything retail. A case in point would be the Web + Mobile Quote & Order Management System he helped create for Farm to Fork, which helps commodity buyers better connect with farmers.

According to Nair, the three biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology are in-store solutions, CRM and social media.

Proximity marketing, IoT and social media are the three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience, shared Nair.