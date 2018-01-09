Bent Chair opens first outlet in Hyderabad

Online furniture brand Bent Chair has recently opened first store in Hyderabad through a franchisee model.

The store is spread over 2,500 sq.ft of area and it located at Jubilee Hills Road no. 55. The store houses wide variety of modern and contemporary furniture and home décor products.

With an aim to spread its domestic footprint in the country, Bent Chair targets to open more such outlets in other cities of India.

“I am happy to announce that we have launched our first store in Hyderabad after receiving an overwhelming response for Bent Chair’s products. Having an offline store is a great way to understand the customers. We are motivated to serve them better and provide luxury products at affordable prices,” said Natasha Jain, Co-founder and CEO Bent Chair.