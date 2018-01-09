Parle Agro ropes in Allu Arjun as face of Frooti

Beverage-maker Parle Agro has signed Telugu actor Allu Arjun to endorse its flagship brand Frooti in the southern market.

The announcement is a part of the firm’s expansion plan to become a Rs 10,000 crore entity by 2022, the company said in a statement.

“With a strong focus on South India, it has been necessary for us to drive aggressive inputs for both marketing and sales and distribution efforts in the region,” Nadia Chauhan, Joint MD and CMO, Parle Agro said.

South India, being the second-most contributing region after North, is a priority market for Parle Agro, the statement said.

“The superstar will be Frooti’s first-ever brand ambassador for this region and will help consolidate foothold in the South Indian market,” it added.

Parle Agro owns brands like Frooti, Appy, Frooti Fizz, Appy Fizz, Bailey and Frio, among others.