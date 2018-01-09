Bombay Shirt Company to open new concept store in NYC

Bombay Shirt Company (BSC), India’s first online custom-made shirt brand for the modern gentleman is launching their new concept store in New York City. The increasingly popular Indian brand is opening in trendy Soho next week, their first USA outpost.

The Soho location is a perfect complement to BSC’s online portal where customers are able to design and personalize an extensive selection of shirting options to fit a modern lifestyle.

Located at 223 Mott St, the atelier is designed in line with BSC stores’ minimalist and understated aesthetic, incorporating wood and stylish interiors that reflect the brand’s contemporary sensibility. An expert will be on hand to measure each customer for the perfect fit, while stylists trained in the intricacies of fabric and styling will guide the customer through design options, ensuring an exceptional experience.

Akshay Narvekar, Founder and Creative Director says, “We are extremely excited to mark our first venture in the United States. New York City has always been on our radar and was an obvious choice expanding outside India. We lay great focus on the provenance of our products and hope that our new clientele in the US will enjoy the latest BSC experience.”

The new store will showcase casual and formal shirts ranging from solids in a variety of textures, to stripes, checks and quirky prints in dynamic color palettes. Offering the finest Egyptian cottons, linens, denims, flannels and more, sourced from some of the finest mills in India, Italy, Japan, Portugal and Turkey, BSC is on a mission to make the experience of customizing shirts as seamless as possible.

With the belief that custom-made shouldn’t necessarily mean expensive, BSC sells directly to customers, passing the savings on to the user. The brand has a strong digital presence with multiple stores across India and the UAE, and an easy-to-use website, developed through an advanced technology platform.

“We challenge the notion of ready-to-wear by pricing our shirts at a competitive price point,” says Ashesh Amin, Partner.

Amin added, “We strongly believe that every man needs a custom shirt, he just has to own it, to know it and what better stage than New York City to roll out this venture.”

This year, Bombay Shirt Company is also launching the brand’s #shirtforBombaychildren campaign to help bring positive change to disadvantaged children. For every custom shirt order, Bombay Shirt Company will donate a new T-shirt to an underprivileged child in Bombay.