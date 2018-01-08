Snapdeal introduces curated Lohri-Sankranti store

Snapdeal has introduced curated Lohri-Sankranti store. The store has a range of festive clothes, decor and Hawan essentials.

The store features a wide range of products covering everything the customers might possibly like to buy for the new bride or the new born.

While the store has an extensive selection of traditional items like juttis, turbans, parandi, phulkari duppata, maang tikka, patialas, and kurta pyjama, it also has peanuts, dhol, ghee, jaggery and popcorn maker for the party at home. There is also a complete section of havan essentials to ease the pooja preps.

To welcome the new financial year of the Hindu calendar, there are piggy banks, planners, tally software, calendars and office stationery.

The Lohri-Sankranti store has a special collection covering the following:

– Ethnic kids wear comprising ethnic clothes and footwear for babies, girls and boys at up to 80 per cent discount

– Women’s Corner with a selection of themed items like Patialas, Phulkari Duppattas, Juttis, Maang Tikkas, Bangles, Earrings, Clutches and Necklace Sets to help them bring home the spirit of Lohri at up to 80 per cent discount

– Men’s Section showcasing a Punjabi/Gujarati twist to Kurta Pyjama Sets, Nehru Jackets, Kurtas, Men’s Juttis and Turbans at up to 80 per cent discount

– Makar Sankranti and Lohri Needs make everything you need to entertain guests, enjoy flying kite or conduct the hawan at up to 70 per cent discount