Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers opens 7th store in Bhopal

Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Private Limited, also known as AT Jewels, has launched their new store in Bhopal. The store will have merchandise that complements every aspect of your lifestyle- be it work, family functions or any other occasion.

The brand houses an engaging extent of unrestrained and chic statement pieces that has a loyal fan base for ages. Their gathering of diamonds will fascinate you with its cuts, everlasting designs and precision.

Speaking on the occasion, Nikesh Bardia, Director, Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers said, “Our designs are made to appeal to the Modern yet encompass a traditional feel. The mix is such that both Young & upwardly mobile & open to adopting new trends will appreciate. We are displaying an exquisite ensemble of more than 100 unique designs. The entire collection is crafted with diamond and/or colour stones”.

With elegant interiors, every AT Jewells store is fashionable and individualistic, providing not just value for money but a collection of the finest quality merchandise. It’s courteous and warm store staff, international ambience and ample parking space completes the ultimate shopping experience.