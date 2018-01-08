Dunkin Donuts to scale back 10 pc food, drinks menu

Dunkin Donuts is cutting back on its food and drink offerings aiming for speedier, more accurate service.

The scaled back menus will appear in New England and upstate New York from Monday onwards, and roll out to the rest of the nation before the end of March, Dunkin’ Donuts said.

Among the casualties are less popular items and ones that are time-consuming to make, like smoothies, afternoon sandwiches and certain breakfast sandwiches.

The company announced earlier that it had removed artificial dyes from all doughnuts sold in the U.S. It plans to do the same for the rest of its U.S. food and drink offering by the end of the year.