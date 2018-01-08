deGustibus enters into QSR space; introduces Dakshin Rasoi, Indigo Burger

deGustibus Hospitality has announced its entry into the quick service restaurant (QSR) or fast food space with the launch of two new concepts – Dakshin Rasoi and Indigo Burger Project, along with 11 Kitchens, South Bombay’s newest food court at CR2 Mall, Nariman Point.

According to a ANI report: After recently winning the tender for F&B at CR2, Nariman Point, deGustibus Hospitality took over the mandate of managing and revamping the entire food court at CR2 with an initial project investment of Rs 5 crore.

Divided in to four sections, this food hub will be spread over an area of 10,000 square feet. The idea for the revamp has focused on building an upmarket, quality conscious food hub in South Bombay offering a unique mix of 11 dining and delivery options. The key brands which will be a part of 11 Kitchens include Indigo Burger Project, Dakshin Rasoi, Zoodles, Subway, Sbarro, The Veg Studio, Maroosh, HAS Juice, Pao&Bao, Koldplay among the major brands.

“As a company, we want to have a presence in every market segment of F&B and work towards being leaders in each of these. Our journey began with Fine Dining (Indigo), we then traversed through premium Casual Dining (Indigo Deli & Neel), Affordable Casual Dining (D:OH!) and Bulk Dining (Tote Banquets & Moveable Feast). QSR seemed like the next natural extension for us and it’s soon going to be a reality in January 2018,” Anurag Katriar, CEO and Executive Director, deGustibus Hospitality was quoted by ANI as saying.

Indigo Burger Project will offer fresh and indulgent burgers, sandwiches and shakes. The burgers unlike the ones currently available in the market will be fresh, not frozen and will have an infusion of local Indian flavours and flavour innovations such as the Soya Mince-Kolhapuri Burger, Old Monk Infused Chicken Burger and the Goan Chicken Burger.

On the other hand, Dakshin Rasoi, the 100 percent vegetarian outlet will offer authentic South Indian food including the traditional idli, dosa, upma and sheera along with a few innovations such as mini basil dosa with corn and ratatouille, morel dosa with porcini and chestnut ragout with porcini cream sauce, green garlic dosa with tofu, bok choy and peanuts served with a basil pesto.

deGustibus Hospitality is currently pursuing continued expansion and growth to offer quality dining experiences in the country.