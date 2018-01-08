Sri Sri Tattva to open 1,000 new stores in India

The FMCG brand Sri Sri Tattva plans to launch its products in 30 new countries with a focus on Latin America, including Brazil and Argentina. This expansion will take the number of countries where the brand is present to 60 from 30 currently.

“We will launch Sri Sri Tattva brand of products in 30 new countries with a focus on Latin America, including Brazil and Argentina. We are already present in countries in Middle East, Far East, and Russia, where we will further expand our range,” Arvind Varchaswi, MD of the FMCG firm, said.

The company also plans to launch 1,000 new stores in the next few years, through a partnership with Franchise India, Varchaswi said. He indicated that 600 stores will be opened this year.

“We are also expanding our personal care range, and home care and pooja ranges,” he said.

The brand intends to launch about 20-25 products in the next one month in these various categories. It has also launched an apparel range with Indian ethnic wear, which will sell online and through the app, he said, while unveiling a range of healthy cookies in collaboration with Bangalore-based biscuit maker Unibic Foods India.

The company has set up two more factories in Bengaluru for its personal care range.

Sri Sri Tattva: The Brand

Sri Sri Tattva has been established by committed individuals with nearly four decades of experience. With a 360-degree approach including a College of Ayurvedic Science and Research, a state of the art hospital, inspired doctors and therapists, Panchakarma Wellness Centers, spas and clinics, and manufacturing facilities driven by technology and stringent control systems and widely growing franchise and retail presence, the brand has a holistic approach to health and wellness.

Sri Sri Tattva (formerly known as Sri Sri Ayurveda) comes with a goal of promoting health and wellness through its range of genuine offerings, innovatively derived from ancient science of Ayurveda.

Leading the modern world towards healthy and happy living through pure, authentic and effective products defines the objective of the brand towards its ultimate vision.

Inspiration

Sri Sri Tattva is inspired by the vision of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar – ‘to lead the world towards happy and healthy living’.

The brand represents a strong commitment to social responsibility and proudly supports the Art of Living foundation’s rural and social welfare projects.

How Sri Sri Tattva is different?

Sri Sri Tattva has highly experienced Ayurveda Vaidyacharyas, health and Pulse Diagnosis (Nadi Pariksha) camps and ailment specific as well as rejuvenating treatments at its multiple centers.

The brand takes immense care in maintaining hygiene and safety standards in manufacturing products right from sourcing of raw material till they reach our end customers. Their frontrunner products like Ojasvita (Health Drink), Cow’s Pure Ghee, immunity builder Shakti Drops, Sudanta (Herbal) Toothpaste and range of Facewash are very popular.

Sri Sri Tattva has products in multiple categories of Ayurveda Medicines, supplements, food products, Personal Care products, Home Care and cleaning products as well as Incense and Fragrances for home and personal use.

There is a major focus towards the brand’s rapidly growing retail presence through multiple mediums including modern supermarket chains. Through general shops and the soon-to-be-launched Sri Sri Tattva franchise stores, the brand aims to enhance the presence of its product range across India.

Sri Sri Tattva’s online stores via website srisritattva.com and its mobile app caters to home delivery orders across India.