H&M launches luxury fashion brand Nyden targetted at Millennials

H&M will launch an affordable luxury label called Nyden in early 2018.

Called Nyden, a hybrid of the Swedish words for ‘new’ and ‘it’, the line will be led by Oscar Olsson, who has worked at H&M since 2013.

Nyden will target the millennial and influencer generation by implementing collaborations with hand-picked influencers dubbed ‘tribe leaders’. The first of which will be tattoo artist Doctor Woo, who will work on the brand’s inaugural menswear release alongside Swedish actress Noomi Rapace.

According to H&M, Nyden’s launch is a ‘smaller start-up’, so the brand has no plans to open Nyden stores suddenly everywhere.

H&M’s latest endeavour into the realm of affordable luxury follows the launch of its other new label, Arket, last year.