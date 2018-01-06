Home Big Grid Watch Video: Journey of Lacoste in India Watch Video: Journey of Lacoste in IndiaBy Indiaretailing Bureau - January 6, 2018 SHARE Managing Director and CEO, Lacoste, Rajesh Jain on how retail development and entry of competitive brands aided the speedy expansion of Lacoste in India.RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPowered By Arvind Internet Unlocking the elusive R.O.I in Omnichannel transformationsSeven casual wear brands that can’t be taken casuallyRajesh Jain, Managing Director and CEO, Lacoste India Advertisement