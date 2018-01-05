Sears to close another 103 stores

Sears is closing another 103 stores, on top of the 63 stores closing at the end of this month, the company said Thursday.

That consists of 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores, all of which are expected to shut between early March and April.

According to a company statement, “Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size. In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.”

“The company on Thursday, January 4 informed associates at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that we will be closing these stores between early March and early April 2018,” the company said in a statement.

Sears currently operates 1,104 stores, and is roughly a third the size it was a decade ago.