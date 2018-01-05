RP Sanjiv Goenka Group invests in health food startup True Elements

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group has invested Rs 5 crore in Pune-based HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which owns and operates health foods startup True Elements in Pre-Series A round.

The company will use the fresh funds for product development, marketing and go-to-market initiatives.

True Elements offers a range of snacks and natural supplements through its website and other online marketplaces. The company was founded by Puru Gupta and Sreejith Moolayil in 2014.

The firm has previously raised Rs 1 crore from angel investors in 2015.

Kolkata-based RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group had launched an eatables business under the Too Yumm brand last year.