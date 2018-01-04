Kiran Komatla, VP-IT, Burger King India Pvt. Ltd

In the 14 years, Kiran Komatla has spent in IT, he has made pioneering contributions towards various aspects of the field. His experience is varied, spanning myriad functional domains, management functions and technical roles.

At Burger King, he is responsible for IT strategy, IT- business partnering, IT road map, project delivery, support, building and developing IT team. Whereas working as Head of IT at Celio, he was responsible for discovering and delivering technology solutions, implementing IT enabled business change, evaluating emerging technologies and roadmaps for the business. He also used to manage risk and compliance, design and implement IT policies, licensing and asset management and overall responsibility for strategy, planning and execution of Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2013.

He has also worked as Head – Application Development and Support at Aditya Birla Retail Ltd and used to look after applications development, implementation and support. He also used to head team of applications development, support and release management for hypermarket businesses (Microsoft Navision @ LS-Retail). At Aditya Birla Retail Ltd, he has also served as Circle Head IT and Zonal Head IT.

While being an Area Lead IT at Pantaloons India Retail Ltd, he was responsible for IT operations of nearly 16 retail outlets (Big Bazaar’s, Brand Factory’s, Pantaloons and Central) in Andhra Pradesh. He provided the support for application, hardware, infrastructure, POS, SAP, mails (Lotus Domino) and other peripheral. He also looked after IT infrastructure and application roll-out lead for new retail outlets.

According to Komatla, the four biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology are Digital Payments, Digitalise Data Management, Big Data and Omnichannel Customer Experience.

The three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience are Digital customer payments: digital payments are the way future, retailers needs to gear-up and implement mobile payment solutions to avoid sales drop. Last mile of fulfillment: consumers want get same-day-shipping, flexible and agile supply chain management will be edge over competition. Using data to personalize customer experiences: Retailers has been using data for years now but creating personalization experience with interactive shopping experience will become pivotal for the retailers, shared Komatla.

His deep understanding of the retail business, information technology and project management is evidenced by the numerous awards he has won, namely, “Most Promising CISO” in 2015 and 2016 along with “Most Promising CIO” in 2015, among others.