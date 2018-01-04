Vinculum enables brands to increase their online reach with Fynd

Vinculum Group, a global software company that enables the e-commerce ecosystem with SaaS-based products, has announced a strategic partnership with Fynd, the unique fashion e-commerce portal. With this partnership, brands and SMEs who are looking at new channels for selling their products can now look at Fynd as a feasible option to sell their products.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Harsh Shah, Co-Founder, Fynd said, “With this brand new association with Vinculum, we will be able to enhance our services and look at seamless order fulfillment. Through this association, more brands will be able to integrate with us and fuel their growth through our platform. Also, we would be referring our existing brands to make use of the services at Vinculum. In this manner, the association ought to be a win-win situation for both Vinculum and Fynd.”

Fynd offers the latest trends from some of the biggest brands in India. The offline to online (O2O) company channelizes its combined outreach to offer the best brands and fashion along with superior customer services to its ever-growing clientele. Customers can make use of the Mix & Match feature and choose from their favorite styles, colors and patterns. Fynd sources all its products across various fashion categories directly from most prominent brands and stores of the country.

Venkat Nott, CEO, Vinculum Group added, “Brands today have an excellent opportunity to grow both domestically & internationally by leveraging online channels. Our SaaS products enable them sell online via own webstores or across marketplaces, get a real-time view of inventory across both stores and warehouses thereby providing the access to multiple channels and to give a seamless experience across channels. We welcome Fynd to our Partner ecosystem & am confident that this partnership will grow to be a growth driver for the industry, ultimately benefitting shoppers with a variety of brands to choose from, convenience & flexibility while shopping – at their fingertips”

Brands and Sellers can use Vin eRetail Order Management system and CMS (Catalogue Management System) to list their catalogue on multiple marketplaces and use the 100+ integrations with top global marketplaces, 3PLs, ERPs and financial services to sell across multiple channels and to manage their orders and fulfillment easily. Vinculum’s partner ecosystem in these global markets help in providing full marketplace management services as well.