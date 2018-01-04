Retail trends to look forward to in 2018

4 4 Rahul Agarwal, CEO, Organic Harvest Company

Retail and FMCG markets in India are rapidly growing and are expected to grow at 20 per cent and 21 per cent per annum according to recent studies published by MRRSIndia.com and ASSOCHAM. Retail sector is the key pillar of Indian economy and it accounts for around 10 per cent of GDP. GST will usher in wide changes in various industries. It will unify the markets as there won’t be state boundaries to hinder their business. GST will streamline their intra-state as well as inter-state transactions. Retailers can expand their business beyond a state with ease due to one-time registration of their business. This will also contribute towards the growth of the retail market and help boost the economy of the country.

Unorganized Retail Will Shift Towards Becoming Organized: Indian retail sector is divided into organised as well as unorganized retail i.e. sale through traditional family or small stores or shops. The part of organised retail in India is still lower than 20 per cent and the large part is shared by unorganized sector. Transaction in the retail sector is done primarily via cash and we have already seen the breakdown of sales amidst demonetization. Post GST implementation, there will not be any major change in sales as consumer behavior would not be altered. Unorganised retail sector would be expected to participate more by coming in mainstream tax paying system. GST on any transaction is unavoidable unless the entire transaction is out of GST system right from manufacturer to retailer.

Digitization Drive Will Increase The Retail Sales: Digitization is playing a key role in communicating what a brand is actually willing to serve its customer. It invades every part of an organisation and develops the way companies build products and services, engages with its customers and market its offerings.

Digitization in retail is no longer about online shopping alone. It has reached far beyond this stage. In today’s connected world, the need to satisfy your tech savvy customers is increasing. It’s important to increase your online presence with a responsive website in order to drive the necessary traffic to your website and direct them to your store.

Digitization is the new benchmark and has become mandatory approach for survival, aid and growth for brands in digital era. The industry leaders are constantly searching ways to innovate with digitization.

Overall Cost Of Retail Business Will Go Down: The logistics costs for companies are expected to go down by 8 to 10 per cent and overall, prices will come down by 1 to 2 per cent.

Many in the industry says, retailers can centralise their storage and supply chain as GST aims to remove the complexity of multiple state and central taxes. The multitude of exemptions ensure a seamless flow of input tax credit in the value chain as it will reduce taxation on most products. If there is pass-through to customers, it will lead to higher consumption of products and is good for everybody in the value chain.

2018 Will Be The Year Of Introduction Of New Brands, Both International And Domestic: 2017 was a year of growth and expansion for both international and domestic market. The year saw launches going full throttle. Brands in cosmetic, skin care, hair colour, hair care and salon tools were seen sprucing up their salon network and at the same time reaching out to people directly via e-commerce operations.

The market size of FMCG in India is estimated to grow to US$ 74 billion in 2018. The personal care industry makes up 22 per cent of India’s market for consumer package goods and experts agree that India is full of opportunities and is a potential gold mine for many beauty and personal care companies. Considering the growth potential of the industry, the internationally renowned brands wants to cater the needs of the beauty, cosmetics and personal care industries.