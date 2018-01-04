Bosch Household Appliances expands retail presence

Bosch Household Appliances has set up its fifth retail brand store in city under its expansion plans, taking the total number of stores present across the country to 56.

The 1,850 square foot facility at Nungambakkam will retail the entire range of appliances, including washing machines, washer dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers among others.

“At Bosch, we are committed in making the superior German technology more accessible to our valued customers in Chennai”, Gunjan Srivastava, MD and CEO, BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt Ltd. said in a statement.

“Our focus is on increasing the overall foothold in South. Markets like Tamil Nadu are our key targets for this retail expansions,” he added.

The new store is the 12th outlet for Bosch in Tamil Nadu.

“At Bosch, we are passionate about our machines and this store will ensure that our best products reach the customers in Tamil Nadu,” he said.