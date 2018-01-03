DLF Mall of India celebrates ‘Mighty 50’

This Holiday season, DLF Shopping Malls introduced their Mighty 50 Campaign, a one of its kind, the biggest shopping carnival of the year. As part of the campaign, the malls, specially DLF Mall of India Noida, hosted a series of unique pop up events that offered scintillating music performances, food festivals and cultural fests. These were combined with super lucrative shopping deals across the brands.

The mall has also collaborated with Uber so that customers can avail subsidized rates in order to travel to the mall, thus making the commute, convenient and cost effective.

Key highlights:

– Mighty Fashion: Go crazy with Rs 3,999! This offer is valid on the International Boulevard at DLF Mall of India, where customers get shopping vouchers every time they spend.

– Mighty Sales: This EOSS get upto 50 per cent off at your favourite brands across the mall for the entire duration of the campaign. Additionally, over 50 brands are on flat 50 per cent off at DLF Mall of India from December 30 – January 01.

– Mighty Offer: SBI cashback offer – As a part of DLF Shopping Mall’s recent collaboration with SBI, the SBI credit card customers are entitled to an additional 5 per cent cashback up to a maximum of Rs 1,500 with a minimum spend of Rs 7,500 for a whopping period of 75 days (till February 02) over and above any other offers running across the malls.

– Mighty Rides: Uber & DLF Shopping Malls joined hands, to offer subsidised commuting rates for regulars at the mall. Anyone travelling within a 15 km radius to and from Mall of India can pay a flat rate of Rs 109 and anyone travelling within a 9 km radius to and from DLF Promenade, DLF place and DLF Cyberhub can pay a flat rate of Rs 69.

Mighty Events:

o Pitstop – DLF Mall of India hosted fashion exhibition Pitstop where a variety of hand-picked designer brands across fashion, jewellery, luxury, home décor and art and were at display.

o Christmas Carnival – Hamleys hosted an exclusive gift unboxing activity with celebrity mom Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and offered multiple kids activations at their store

o Vintage music – A unique flash mob was performed, to pay tribute to the legendary singer Talat Mehmood for visitors to explore a beautiful genre of music in a visual spectacle

o Chocolate festival – A unique food pop up Chocolate festival is planned in January where popular patisseries, home bakers and food brands will serve unique desserts

Harshavardhan Chauhan, Central Marketing Head, DLF Shopping Malls said, “Our endeavor is to always elevate the customer experience coupled with value and purpose. Mighty 50 campaign entails a host of new initiatives that will make every visit to the mall completely worthwhile and further strengthen the festive spirit among the consumers. From lucrative offers on all the aspirational brands to engagement initiatives coupled with travel convenience, the new campaign has all that a customer is looking for.”