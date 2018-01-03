Flipkart Fashion launches first of its kind Footwear Club

The leading one stop fashion destination for the digital native, Flipkart Fashion has launched the exclusive Flipkart Footwear Club – home to the largest range of exclusive branded footwear for men with the best prices.

Over the last 6 months, Flipkart Fashion has been foraying into fortifying this share by striking partnerships with major international brands to house exclusive collections and brands. The Flipkart Footwear Club is a successful outcome of that.

The Flipkart Footwear Club is the perfect shopping destination for footwear enthusiasts with its wide range of styles for every occasion from classics, casual, performance shoes to flip flops. It also offers the widest selection in casual wear with sneakers, espadrilles, loafers and open shoes spread across 20+ exclusive brands such as Provogue, Peter England, Indigo Nation, Decathlon, Li-Ning, Stag, New Port and V Dot! It also features exclusive collections from athleisure and performance brands like Adidas, Reebok, Vans, Levis and Lee Cooper to name a few.

By working closely with all brands on prices and styling, Flipkart Fashion has been able to deliver better value to customers over the years. That endeavour is only further built by the Flipkart Footwear Club that ranges from Rs 499 to Rs 1,799. The Club offers new launches of exclusive brands and collections every month along with the best prices and bank offers, making it irresistible. Additionally, it features rewards to buy more and further discounts on future purchases. Avail of free goodies from brands as well as third party offers and benefits.

Speaking on the launch, Rishi Vasudev, Vice President Flipkart Fashion said, “We are delighted to launch the Flipkart Footwear Club for the fashion forward man. At Flipkart, we constantly endeavor to offer the best to our patrons and the Flipkart Footwear Club is only a step in that direction. Flipkart Fashion is home to the largest range of exclusive branded footwear at affordable prices and we only see the Footwear Club proposition making us the ultimate destination for footwear in the digital realm!”