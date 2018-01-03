Britannia launches ‘Pure Magic Deuce’, first ever ‘bridge product’ in biscuits

Popular biscuit brand Britannia Industries on Tuesday launched ‘Pure Magic Deuce’, marking its foray into bridge products, the fast growing and lucrative segment within foods.

A company release said the product consists of a dark, crispy biscuit with a slab of luxurious chocolate on top, which together delivers an enchanting, sensorial experience to the consumer’s palette.

Pure Magic Deuce was testimony to the company’s commitment to drive innovations, deliver superior product experiences and become a total foods company.

Britannia believes that there has been no real innovation in the biscuits category in well over eight years and Pure Magic Deuce was the very first disruptive innovation that the category has seen in a long time.

The rich indulgence of Pure Magic Deuce comes in two variants–Milk Choco and White Choco–and was priced at Rs 30 for 60 gm containing six biscuits.

Ali Harris Shere, VP – Marketing, Britannia Industries Ltd. said, “Indian consumers are increasingly demanding new and unique formats and snacking experiences. What’s special about Pure Magic Deuce is its format; a slab of chocolate on a dark, crispy biscuit. This is truly the first disruptive innovation in the biscuit category in a very long time. We see this as a huge opportunity to expand our footprint in the macro- snacking category in India and move closer to our ambition of becoming a Total Foods Company.”