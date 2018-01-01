Unnat Varma

Managing Director (Indian sub-continent) – Pizza Hut

Yum! Restaurants India

Unnat Varma is Managing Director – Pizza Hut for the Indian sub-continent. Pizza Hut is owned by Yum Brands, world’s largest restaurant company which also owns KFC and Taco bell worldwide.

Varma has 21 years of experience of which he has spent 10 years working with Yum! Brands. He joined Yum! in 2006 as Director Marketing – KFC for the Indian sub-continent. He spent 5 years in that role and built a strong foundation for KFC’s success and growth story in India.

In January 2011, he took over the role of General Manager – Taco Bell and was responsible for launching the brand as the next growth engine for Yum! in India. After successfully establishing the consumer and business proposition for Taco Bell and appointing a new franchise partner, Varma moved in as the General Manager – Pizza Hut Indian sub-continent in January 2015.

Prior to joining Yum! Brands, Varma has worked with Gillette in India for 12 years across sales and marketing functions.

Varma has a degree in Engineering and Management from University of Poona. He did his MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune.