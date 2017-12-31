5 retailers who are turning virtual reality into reality

1 Tangible Retail Tool

Retailers are venturing into v-commerce for the same reason that they are providing consumers with value-added services – to steal the show from online shopping. There is no concept of space and time and retailers can transport consumers into any reality that contains their product.

The global augmented reality application in retail and e-commerce is expected to reach $14.07 billion by 2020 growing at yearly rate of 96.9 per cent according to report by MarketsandMarkets, a global market research company headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Data from CCS Insight’s ‘Augmented and Virtual Reality Device Forecast, 2015-2019’ reveals that the market for mobile augmented reality and virtual reality devices will reach $4 billion by 2018.

Here are a few global retailers who are dabbling into virtual reality to provide convenience to their consumers.