The global brands that entered India in 2017

India’s promising consumer ecosystem has bolstered its attraction as a top emerging consumer market. The nation, over the past few years, has opened its gate to some of the biggest brands in the fashion world and their success has continually enticed others to explore the opportunities. The Indian consumer market grew fiercely post liberalization. And, after the global financial crisis of 2008, while the world’s major consumer markets – the US, Europe and even the Middle East – were reeling under immense pressure, the Indian market has not just been more stable but quite resilient. Naturally, it catches the fancy of foreign retailers and an increasing number of brands came forth to try their luck in the calmer Indian waters.

Apart from India’s rapidly expanding economy and consumption boom, one of the foremost drivers that propelled the nation to this vantage is the government’s continued support to relax FDI regulations in key areas of the retail sector. The UPA Government, since it came to power, has been concentrating to make India a much more open economy to the world, and has brought in radical changes to boost FDI and create a suitable climate for foreign investors. The measures seem to have borne some fruits, with India surpassing China and 29 other countries to top the 16th edition of Global Retail Development Index (GRDI) of 30 developing economies, for ease of doing business.

As expected, the big global fashion brands that enter India find comfort in partnering with major national incubators like Reliance Brands, Arvind Brands, ABFRL, Amazon, Myntra, etc. And these have been instrumental in facilitating the passage of the largest list of brands into India this year too. All, except Arvind Brands which had already announced that 2017 would be a year of consolidation and not of launches for them. While Reliance Brands helped the entry of brands like Bally, Kate Spade New York and Scotch and Soda, ABFRL brought in Simon Carter, and Amazon made available to the Indian consumers a slew of infl uential brands like Under Armour, Steve Madden and Juicy Couture. Espirit, that had exited the Indian market in 2012 after a lukewarm response has returned in partnership with Myntra. So too has Mango. Interestingly, Myntra will not only retail their products online but will also help the brands establish their offline presence. A select few brands have also entered India directly via their Indian subsidiaries, or found value in partners that can extend support across the value chain from manufacturing to retail.

In the following pages we feature some of the most significant fashion brands that have entered the Indian retail scene in the year 2017. Apart from these, the media was also abuzz with reports of the entry of a few other brands like Saucony, Bovet, Isaia, etc., who reportedly also launched themselves in India this year, but, unfortunately we failed to elicit their participation/confi rmations by time of going to print.