Jamshed S. Daboo,

Managing Director,

Trent Hypermarket Pvt Ltd

Jamshed S. Daboo is currently the Managing Director at Trent Hypermarket Pvt Ltd. Prior to joining Trent Hypermarket, Daboo was Head – Consumer Finance and Advisory Business at Tata Capital Limited.

He has also served as Chief Operating Officer of various divisions at Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. As Chief Executive Officer at Tata Quality Management Services, he spearheaded the Tata Business Excellence Model, a group-wide initiative aimed at business excellence.

He has also worked at Titan Industries Limited in various functions. Daboo joined the Tata Administrative Service in 1986 and has been with the Tata Group for over 25 years.